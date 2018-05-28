Warriors' Iguodala, Looney listed as questionable for game seven

Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney are in doubt for the Golden State Warriors' clash against the Houston Rockets.

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala and forward Kevon Looney are both questionable to play in Monday's game seven against the Houston Rockets.

Patrick McCaw also appeared on Golden State's injury report and is listed as probable.

Iguodala injured his left leg in game three when he collided with James Harden on a drive midway through the fourth quarter. He has missed the Warriors' last three games.

Iguodala has averaged 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 13 playoff games. He averaged six points and 3.8 rebounds per game in the regular season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Saturday the team were "operating under the assumption" Iguodala would not play in game seven.

Injury report for tomorrow night's Game 7: Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine recovery) is probable. Kevon Looney (sore left toe) & Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) are questionable. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 27, 2018

Looney's minutes increased with Iguodala sidelined and he has started the last three games of the Western Conference finals. He is averaging 4.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs.

McCaw returned to the Warriors' lineup on Monday and played four minutes. He had been out since March 31 with a lumbar spine contusion.

The Warriors and Rockets will play on Monday for a spot in the NBA Finals.