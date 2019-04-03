×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors in control of their own destiny, says Curry

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    03 Apr 2019, 17:12 IST
stephencurry - cropped
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry

Tuesday's victory over the Denver Nuggets has left the Golden State Warriors in control of their own destiny this season, according to point guard Stephen Curry.

The top two sides in the Western Conference were only separated by one game prior to their meeting at Oracle Arena, but the Warriors extended that to two with a 116-102 win.

DeMarcus Cousins starred for the Warriors with 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Curry contributed 17 points of his own.

Victory keeps the Warriors on course to secure the number one seed in the West, and Curry is delighted they have control of their progression to the postseason.

"We've talked about it [being number one seed], we understand what we need to do," Curry told reporters.

"We've had some slip-ups along the way but the narrative for us [is] how we play, what little things we need to focus on [that] will create good habits going into the playoffs.

"And hopefully through that process, down the stretch of the season, we win games and take care of our business.

"Tonight was a good night to set ourselves up to control our own destiny down the stretch."

Advertisement

Curry's 17-point haul saw him move to fourth on the all-time scoring charts for the Warriors, surpassing Chris Mullen.

However, it was not a milestone the three-time NBA champion was aware of prior to the match.

"I did not know that that was on the horizon," he said. "So it kind of caught me off guard but it was a pretty special night. 

"[It's a] pretty cool moment. I'll hopefully talk to him [Mullen] or see him at some point and we'll share a good moment."

Omnisport
NEWS
Warriors' Green, Curry, Durant fined for referee comments
RELATED STORY
'It's kind of embarrassing' – Curry on officiating in Warriors loss
RELATED STORY
Warriors showed full potential in Hornets thrashing - Curry
RELATED STORY
Curry hails Warriors teamwork in the absence of Durant
RELATED STORY
Curry returns to score 26 and Warriors beat Pistons
RELATED STORY
Curry: Surreal that Warriors have won 50 games again
RELATED STORY
Thunder beat Pacers, Durant and Curry lead Warriors
RELATED STORY
Curry says Warriors 'not perfect' despite rolling past Pacers
RELATED STORY
Curry breaks out of slump, helps Warriors beat Suns
RELATED STORY
Curry leads Warriors past Wolves 117-107, into 1st in West
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us