Warriors in control of their own destiny, says Curry

Tuesday's victory over the Denver Nuggets has left the Golden State Warriors in control of their own destiny this season, according to point guard Stephen Curry.

The top two sides in the Western Conference were only separated by one game prior to their meeting at Oracle Arena, but the Warriors extended that to two with a 116-102 win.

DeMarcus Cousins starred for the Warriors with 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Curry contributed 17 points of his own.

Victory keeps the Warriors on course to secure the number one seed in the West, and Curry is delighted they have control of their progression to the postseason.

"We've talked about it [being number one seed], we understand what we need to do," Curry told reporters.

"We've had some slip-ups along the way but the narrative for us [is] how we play, what little things we need to focus on [that] will create good habits going into the playoffs.

"And hopefully through that process, down the stretch of the season, we win games and take care of our business.

"Tonight was a good night to set ourselves up to control our own destiny down the stretch."

Curry's 17-point haul saw him move to fourth on the all-time scoring charts for the Warriors, surpassing Chris Mullen.

However, it was not a milestone the three-time NBA champion was aware of prior to the match.

"I did not know that that was on the horizon," he said. "So it kind of caught me off guard but it was a pretty special night.

"[It's a] pretty cool moment. I'll hopefully talk to him [Mullen] or see him at some point and we'll share a good moment."