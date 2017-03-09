Warriors star Durant 'not trying to put a date on' return

Kevin Durant was sporting a large brace and crutches at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

by Opta News 09 Mar 2017, 10:43 IST

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant does not want anyone feeling sorry for him and his basketball "boo-boo."

One week since injuring his left knee, Durant was sporting a large brace and crutches as he surfaced at Oracle Arena on Wednesday to brief reporters on his rehab process.

But with three weeks until a scheduled re-evaluation, Durant was not interested in throwing around possible return dates to the NBA.

"I’m not even trying to put a date on it," Durant said, via the San Jose Mercury News. "I'm setting goals every single day.

"Straightening my leg out, that was a big goal of mine throughout this week. I was able to accomplish that. Got some range of motion as I bent my leg. So that was a key for me.

"Just trying to set these small goals day by day."

The Warriors announced Durant suffered a grade two MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise when team-mate Zaza Pachulia rolled on top of the All-Star's leg in a game against the Washington Wizards on February 28.

Golden State has preached patience concerning Durant's availability to start the playoffs; the team's regular season ends April 12, six weeks after the injury.

Durant seems upbeat about the situation, though, smiling often during his nine-minute session with reporters.

The former MVP forward admitted there was "probably 30 minutes where I thought I'd have to go through this long rehab," fearing a possible fracture in his leg.

In addition to knee treatment, Durant said he is lifting weights and shooting from a chair to "keep this jumper right."

"It could be a lot worse," he said. "A lot of things could've happen. I hurt my knee. A lot of guys go through this throughout the season. It's nothing for anyone to be concerned about. I got a boo-boo playing basketball. It is what it is. My spirits are good. My family is good. I'm doing what I love to do every single day."

Before the injury, Durant was averaging 25.3 points, 4.8 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.