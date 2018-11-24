Warriors star Stephen Curry uninjured following car crashes

Warriors star Stephen Curry poses with police after escaping uninjured from two car collisions

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was uninjured after being involved in two separate car crashes in quick succession in Oakland on Friday.

The Porsche of two-time NBA MVP Curry, who was already expected to miss his side's game against the Portland Trail Blazers later in the day due to a groin injury, was initially struck by another car in inclement weather.

As Curry waited for assistance, another car then collided with his vehicle. Nobody was injured in either incident, although Curry's car suffered significant damage.

A statement from the Oakland Area branch of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) provided details on the collisions.

It read: "This morning at 848 hours, the CHP Oakland Area was dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on W/B SR-24, east of SR-13. After officers arrived on scene, it was determined Steph Curry had been involved in two separate property damage only traffic collisions at this location.

"Mr. Curry was driving a black Porsche sedan in the number one lane when a driver in a silver Lexus sedan lost control of their vehicle and made an unsafe lane change from the number four lane to the number one lane, and collided with Mr. Curry’s vehicle.

"After the collision, Mr. Curry stopped his vehicle in the center median to wait for assistance. Approximately 10 minutes later, at 855 hours, while Mr. Curry was stopped in the center median, the driver of a black Honda civic travelling in the number one lane, approaching Mr. Curry's location, lost control of their vehicle and veered into the center median and collided with the concrete wall and then Mr. Curry's vehicle.

"No injuries were reported or claimed in either traffic collision. No impairment was detected from any of the parties involved and no arrests were made.

"Thankfully, everyone walked away uninjured due to everyone wearing their seatbelts. We would like to remind everyone to slow it during inclement weather."