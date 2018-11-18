×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Warriors' Stephen Curry staying 'cautious' with injury recovery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    18 Nov 2018, 17:58 IST
Curry - Cropped
Steph Curry, Warriors

Stephen Curry is optimistic his injury recovery is going well, but vowed to stay cautious and remains unable to pinpoint exactly when he will return to the court.

The Golden State Warriors star has missed the last five matches with a groin strain and will also be absent when the defending NBA champions take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Curry is back doing individual drills and will be re-evaluated in around a week, the Warriors having lost three of their last four matches with the two-time league MVP absent.

"Progress is moving in the right direction," Curry told ESPN just before his side lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

"[I] haven't had any setbacks or anything like that. But it's more so about getting full range of motion, doing so where it's pain-free and things like that. 

"I'm learning about this one. I can tell you everything you want to know about ankles. But this is obviously a new one for me, so trying to make sure I stay cautious, but knowing that we're moving in the right direction. 

"So I don't know how long it will be, but that's all I can pretty much ask for."

Curry, speaking for the first time since the injury he sustained against the Milwaukee Bucks, said he never enjoys being on the sidelines, especially at a time where his team could use his leadership given the recent clash between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.

The 30-year-old added: "It's tough because I want to be there with my brothers in terms of when stuff goes down.

"Win, lose or draw, I want to be there to experience it all. Injuries are tough, and they're part of the game, I know that's obviously the reason I wasn't there, but at the end of the day, the way that we've responded and moved forward - [I] can't be more proud of how we handled that.

"It's been different, it's been tough. Obviously it sucks not being able to play. It sucks when you're not with the team when something like that happens.

"But I think the way we've handled it as a team, the way Draymond's handled it, the way KD's handled it, it's been nothing but professionalism and understanding that it's about the team. 

"We have the opportunity to do something extremely special this year. There's going to be ups and downs and bumps in the road, whether it's self-inflicted or whether it's from outside. And at the end of the day, nothing should distract us from what our goal is.

"Once we get over these injuries, we'll be able to show what we're about as a team. It's an opportunity to really implode and crumble, but that's not going to happen."

Omnisport
NEWS
Stephen Curry wants to finish his career with Warriors
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Curry will not play during three-game road trip
RELATED STORY
Warriors coach Kerr encouraged by Curry MRI results
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Games of Stephen Curry against the Cleveland...
RELATED STORY
Curry injured, Bucks snap Warriors' 8-game win streak
RELATED STORY
Warriors love being the team to beat - Curry
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry: Greatest 3 Point shooter of all time
RELATED STORY
3 Games in which Stephen Curry went off from the...
RELATED STORY
Our games match – Warriors star Durant discusses playing...
RELATED STORY
Curry speaks on Warriors' issues, as Green sidelined again
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us