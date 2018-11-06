Warriors taking no risks with injured Green

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided a positive update after Draymond Green suffered a right foot injury on Monday.

Green was hurt in the first quarter of Golden State's 117-101 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies, forcing him to the locker room for treatment.

While the three-time NBA All-Star returned to the court again in the second quarter, he did not feature at all after half-time.

However, Kerr revealed after the game the 28-year-old was not used as a precaution, with the team deciding to "shut him down" despite encouraging X-ray results.

The Warriors are next in action on Thursday, when they host the in-form Milwaukee Bucks, but it is not yet known if Green will feature for the reigning champions.

"They took X-rays. X-rays were negative," Kerr said after the victory over Memphis.

"It didn't make sense for him to go out and play in the second half. He sort of tested it out, and we decided to shut him down.

"We'll see what happens. Hopefully, we got a couple days before our next game. But we'll see what happens."

Green missed his solitary shot in 14 minutes of action, though the Warriors did not struggle in his absence.

Klay Thompson led the way with 27 points, while Kevin Durant contributed 22 for Golden State, who are now 10-1 for the season.