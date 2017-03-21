Warriors too good for Thunder, Harden lifts Rockets

Stephen Curry posted 23 points and Klay Thompson had 34 of his own as the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-95.

21 Mar 2017

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson led the way as the Golden State Warriors accounted for the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Houston Rockets had James Harden to thank for their win over the Denver Nuggets.

Reigning MVP Curry posted 23 points and Thompson had 34 points of his own as the Warriors defeated the Thunder 111-95 in NBA action on Monday.

Harden made a layup with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift the Rockets past the Nuggets 125-124.

Isaiah Thomas returned to help the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 110-102.

WARRIORS SWEEP THUNDER

With star Kevin Durant watching from the sidelines, the Warriors beat his former team the Thunder for the fourth time this season.

Sidelined since February 28 with a knee injury, Durant saw the Warriors improve to 10-1 in regular-season games against OKC under head coach Steve Kerr.

There was an on-court scuffle just prior to half-time as Curry became aggravated with the Thunder's Semaj Christon before a jump ball.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook was limited to 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

HARDEN STARS IN HOUSTON

The MVP candidate was at it again, scoring 39 points and providing 11 assists.

Harden was just three rebounds short of his 20th triple-double of the season.

He saved the best until last against the Nuggets, driving down the floor and making a finger-roll layup with only seconds remaining.

THOMAS INSPIRES ON RETURN

The All-Star guard made his presence felt in Boston.

After missing back-to-back games due to a bruised right knee, Thomas led the Celtics past the visiting Wizards.

With the win, the Celtics moved two and a half games ahead of the Wizards for second spot in the Eastern Conference.

CLUTCH!

CLUTCH!

The Splash Bros get buckets. pic.twitter.com/kzHANmdv8b — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2017

MAGIC PREVAIL IN OT, HAWKS LOSE FOURTH STRAIGHT

Nikola Vucevic had a double-double as the Orlando Magic outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime, while the slumping Atlanta Hawks went down 105-90 to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Indiana Pacers were 107-100 winners against the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks 114-105.

FIVE IN A ROW?

The streaking Warriors are away to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Chicago Bulls face the Toronto Raptors, while the San Antonio Spurs are on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.