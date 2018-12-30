Warriors top Trail Blazers with onslaught of scoring despite bizarre ejection
The Golden State Warriors handled the Trail Blazers this time by beating Portland 115-105 in the NBA on Saturday.
Andre Iguodala has received constant praise for his basketball IQ, but was ejected after he threw the ball deep into the stands just before the half-time buzzer. Nevertheless, the Warriors' top weapons all came to play.
Klay Thompson led the way, scoring 32 points. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry contributed 25 points apiece.
Damian Lillard did all he could to keep Portland competitive. He poured in 40 points in a losing effort.
Golden State snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 24-13 while the Blazers dropped to 20-16.
Walker, Harden score big
Kemba Walker scored 47 points on 18-of-29 shooting as Charlotte fell short to Washington 130-126.
James Harden recorded his third consecutive 40-point game by scoring 41 against the Pelicans in a 108-104 victory for the Rockets.
Jamal Murray scored 46 points on a career-high nine made three-pointers to help Denver defeat Phoenix 122-118.
Kanter, Bazemore struggle
Enes Kanter was held scoreless on 0-of-six shooting in the Knicks' 129-97 blowout loss to the Jazz.
Kent Bazemore scored five points on two-of-nine shooting as the Hawks beat the Cavaliers 111-108.
Antetokounmpo responds in style
Giannis Antetokounmpo had one dunk blocked earlier on, but returned with a vengeance to punish the Nets at the rim with a slam in the Bucks' 129-115 win.
Jayson Tatum reached back with perfect timing to convert a put-back dunk in the Celtics' 112-103 win against the Grizzlies.
