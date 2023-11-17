Was Draymond Green spotted in a yoga studio in Los Angeles? Viral video debunked

Amid Draymond Green’s five-game suspension, a video went viral on Thursday allegedly depicting the Golden State Warriors star dancing at a Los Angeles yoga studio. However, the man in the video is not Green but instead a look-alike of the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The clip was shared by NBA Centel, a parody account of the popular news outlet NBA Central. The account captioned the video as follows:

“Draymond Green was spotted at a downtown yoga studio in LA earlier today.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It’s unclear how Green will spend his time away from the Warriors. However, it seems safe to say that the controversial star likely won’t be participating in any dance workouts anytime soon.

Also Read: Draymond Green fine amount from 5-game suspension: How much money will Warriors star lose?

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green’s suspension is deserved

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green and Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Golden State (6-6) is taking on the OKC Thunder (7-4) on Thursday night, marking the first game of Green’s five-game suspension. Ahead of the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about the suspension and said that it was well deserved:

“He took it too far,” Kerr said.

“Draymond was wrong. He knows that. It's a bad look, and the five games are deserved.”

Green was suspended for putting Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during the first quarter of Tuesday’s NBA In-Season Tournament matchup. Green was one of three players ejected from the game, with Golden State going on to lose 104-101.

Green was defending teammate Klay Thompson on the play. However, according to Kerr, he took the altercation too far:

“I don't have a problem with him trying to get Rudy off of Klay ... but he's got to let go,” Kerr said.

“He hung on for six, seven seconds. It was a terrible visual for the league, for Draymond and for everybody.”

After Thursday, Green will miss four more games as part of his suspension. This means that he will next be eligible to play on Nov. 28 against the Sacramento Kings (6-4).

Entering Thursday’s game against OKC, the Warriors are 5-4 with Green and 1-2 without him this season.

Green is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 48.2% shooting through nine games.

Also Read: "You're a p***y": Alleged leaked audio shows Draymond Green cursing out Rudy Gobert after putting him in headlock