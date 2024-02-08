"Washed just like his brother Klay": NBA fans roast Steph Curry for mere 9 points against Embiid-less 76ers

The Golden State Warriors chalked up a 127-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, but Steph Curry had it tough shooting, finishing with just nine points. NBA fans immediately jumped on his case, roasting the four-time NBA champion for it.

"Chef Curry" never really got it going against the Joel Embiid-less Sixers. He only had two points from the free throw at the half, before eventually finishing with nine markers on 2-of-7 shooting and 1-of-4 from 3.

But good thing for the Warriors, despite their superstar guard struggling, other players stepped up to get over the line and get the win.

Despite that, NBA fans still moved to highlight the poor shooting night of Steph Curry, giving their take on X, formerly Twitter. Below are what some of them wrote:

@TechPalsTalk wrote: Washed just like his brother Klay

@jbondwagon wrote: Steph Curry has now joined Klay Thompson to form the Washed

@hepiboj wrote: Dark magic finally ran out

@BronWorld wrote: Washed before bron

@Monty_MFFL wrote: steph curry in 2024

@Ivanperezzy3 wrote: Nothing new…this year

@jussaSportsGuy wrote: Brick Brothers

@Double____V wrote: Showing us why he’s not an all star starter

@stillsadasf__ wrote: damn might as well trade him too

@starkgone wrote: “Face of the league”

Steph Curry staying the course despite tough season

Steph Curry struggled shooting against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It was part of what has been a challenging season not only for him but the rest of the team as well. He, however, is undeterred by it, choosing to stay the course until they find their collective groove.

The Warriors defeated the Sixers despite Curry’s poor shooting night, to win back-to-back and improve to 23-25. They are still out of the playoff picture if the postseason started today, but it is something to build on moving forward.

In one of his recent interviews, the four-time NBA champion spoke about their struggles in the ongoing season and what keeps them motivated:

“Every time I step out here, it’s my happy place. That joy has to be there … the joy of playing the game is always there… When times are hard you just have to stay committed to the process that you developed over time.

“Everybody is impacted by the results, win or lose, in terms of your emotions. You just have to say even-keeled as much as possible. It’s all about the process. Controlling what you can control…”

Curry is currently averaging 28.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 33.7 minutes of play.

The Warriors next play on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. It is the last of their five-game road trip.

