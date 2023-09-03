Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview - September 3, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 03, 2023 10:50 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
The Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks face off on Sunday, September 3, in a WNBA Eastern Conference vs Western Conference contest.

The Sparks are riding a three-game losing streak. The Mystics are third in the East, having won 17 of their 36 games, but they lost their last contest.

The last time the Mystics and Sparks faced off, Los Angeles secured a 91-83 victory on August 6. As such, Washington will have extra motivation to seek a win and could take advantage of the Sparks' =losing streak.

Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction

The Mystics will likely be slight favorites to win. Washington has had a more successful season, unlike the Sparks, who have lost three straight contests.

However, the Sparks' win over the Mystics in their last game could play a part in how the Mystics approach the game. They could overcompensate during the opening exchanges. If Washington sticks to their game plan and controls the flow, the Sparks' losing streak could continue.

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Spectrum Sports, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Galen Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

The Mystics will be without Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin due to injury. Without Atkins - the team's top scorer, Natasha Cloud and Brittney Skyes will have some additional scoring burden.

Washington will also need Tiana Hawkins and Elena Delle Donne to step up and fill some of Atkins' production while also making an impact.

The Sparks, meanwhile, will also be missing some members of their rotation, as Nia Clouden, Chiney Ogwumike, and Layshia Clarendon are expected to miss the contest.

Los Angeles will still have Nneka Ogwumike, Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens to rely on. Dearica Hambry and Karlie Samuelson re expected to scale their production in Ogwumike's absence.

