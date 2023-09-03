Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview - September 3, 2023 | WNBA

The Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks face off on Sunday, September 3, in a WNBA Eastern Conference vs Western Conference contest.
The Sparks are riding a three-game losing streak. The Mystics are third in the East, having won 17 of their 36 games, but they lost their last contest.
The last time the Mystics and Sparks faced off, Los Angeles secured a 91-83 victory on August 6. As such, Washington will have extra motivation to seek a win and could take advantage of the Sparks' =losing streak.
Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction
The Mystics will likely be slight favorites to win. Washington has had a more successful season, unlike the Sparks, who have lost three straight contests.
However, the Sparks' win over the Mystics in their last game could play a part in how the Mystics approach the game. They could overcompensate during the opening exchanges. If Washington sticks to their game plan and controls the flow, the Sparks' losing streak could continue.
Washington Mystics Roster
Los Angeles Sparks Roster
Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on Spectrum Sports, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Galen Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch
The Mystics will be without Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin due to injury. Without Atkins - the team's top scorer, Natasha Cloud and Brittney Skyes will have some additional scoring burden.
Washington will also need Tiana Hawkins and Elena Delle Donne to step up and fill some of Atkins' production while also making an impact.
The Sparks, meanwhile, will also be missing some members of their rotation, as Nia Clouden, Chiney Ogwumike, and Layshia Clarendon are expected to miss the contest.
Los Angeles will still have Nneka Ogwumike, Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens to rely on. Dearica Hambry and Karlie Samuelson re expected to scale their production in Ogwumike's absence.
