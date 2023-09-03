Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview - September 3, 2023 | WNBA

The Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks face off on Sunday, September 3, in a WNBA Eastern Conference vs Western Conference contest.

The Sparks are riding a three-game losing streak. The Mystics are third in the East, having won 17 of their 36 games, but they lost their last contest.

The last time the Mystics and Sparks faced off, Los Angeles secured a 91-83 victory on August 6. As such, Washington will have extra motivation to seek a win and could take advantage of the Sparks' =losing streak.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction

The Mystics will likely be slight favorites to win. Washington has had a more successful season, unlike the Sparks, who have lost three straight contests.

However, the Sparks' win over the Mystics in their last game could play a part in how the Mystics approach the game. They could overcompensate during the opening exchanges. If Washington sticks to their game plan and controls the flow, the Sparks' losing streak could continue.

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ariel Atkins G 5-10 ft 167 lbs JULY 30, 1996 5 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Shakira Austin C-F 6-5 ft 190 lbs JULY 25, 2000 1 yrs MISSISSIPPI/USA Natasha Cloud G 5-10 ft 160 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1992 7 yrs ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA Elena Delle Donne F-G 6-5 ft 187 lbs SEPTEMBER 5, 1989 9 yrs DELAWARE/USA Queen Egbo F-C 6-4 ft 190 lbs JUNE 29, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Cyesha Goree F 6-2 ft lbs AUGUST 4, 1993 R MICHIGAN/USA Linnae Harper G 5-7 ft 160 lbs JANUARY 31, 1995 2 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Tianna Hawkins F 6-3 ft 186 lbs MARCH 2, 1991 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 ft 200 lbs MAY 30, 1996 5 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Li Meng G 6-0 ft 198 lbs JANUARY 2, 1995 R CHINA/CHINA Brittney Sykes G 5-9 ft 154 lbs FEBRUARY 7, 1994 6 yrs SYRACUSE/USA Kristi Toliver G 5-7 ft 130 lbs JANUARY 27, 1987 13 yrs MARYLAND/USA Shatori Walker-Kimbrough G 5-10 ft 140 lbs MAY 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G-F 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F-C 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens C 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Spectrum Sports, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Galen Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

The Mystics will be without Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin due to injury. Without Atkins - the team's top scorer, Natasha Cloud and Brittney Skyes will have some additional scoring burden.

Washington will also need Tiana Hawkins and Elena Delle Donne to step up and fill some of Atkins' production while also making an impact.

The Sparks, meanwhile, will also be missing some members of their rotation, as Nia Clouden, Chiney Ogwumike, and Layshia Clarendon are expected to miss the contest.

Los Angeles will still have Nneka Ogwumike, Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens to rely on. Dearica Hambry and Karlie Samuelson re expected to scale their production in Ogwumike's absence.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)