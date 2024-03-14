Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 14, 2023

The Washington Wizards, the worst team in the NBA, is set to visit H-Town on Wednesday to try and take down the streaking Houston Rockets. The Wizards are coming off loss No. 54, a 109-97 defeat to the severely depleted Memphis Grizzlies.

Houston has some momentum heading into the matchup after putting together three straight wins. It started with a blowout over the Portland Trail Blazers, followed by an impressive win against the Sacramento Kings. Without Alperen Sengun, the Rockets pulled off a close 103-101 victory against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The last time the Wizards and Rockets battled each other was on April 9, 2023. Houston came out with a narrow 114-109 win on the road to end last season on a high note.

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Fans can watch the game from the comfort of their homes starting at 8:00 p.m. EST. It is available via local channels such as MNMT Sports Network in Washington D.C. and Space City Home Network in Houston.

Moneyline: Wizards (+260) vs Rockets (-310)

Spread: Wizards +7.5 (-110) vs Rockets -7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Wizards o227 (-110) vs Rockets u227 (-110)

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets preview

Karma or whatever you might want to call it came to bite back Kyle Kuzma after his viral tweet about the Detroit Pistons early in the season. The Washington Wizards now have a worse record than the Pistons months after Kuzma tweeted "don't be that team."

The Houston Rockets are trying not to be that team and extend their winning streak to four. They are within striking distance of the final play-in spot currently occupied by the Golden State Warriors. They just need to keep the momentum going and continue to collect Ws.

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets starting lineups, subs and rotation

Here's what Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. might use to prevent their 55th loss of the season:

PG - Tyus Jones | SG - Corey Kispert | SF - Deni Avdija | PF - Bilal Coulibaly | C - Kyle Kuzma

Jordan Poole will be the first man off the bench and that's probably it. Unseld could put in players such as Patrick Baldwin Jr., Johnny Davis and Jared Butler if a starter wants a breather.

On the other hand, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka will have to tinker with his lineup due to injuries to his roster:

PG - Fred VanVleet | SG - Jalen Green | SF - Dillon Brooks | PF - Amen Thompson | C - Jabari Smith Jr.

Thompson gets the nod following Alperen Sengun's injury. Jock Landale should provide enough cover at the five, while veterans such as Jeff Green, Reggie Bullock and Jae'Sean Tate get some cardio.

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Kyle Kuzma has an over/under of 23.5 points. He's favored to go under, but take the risk and bet on him to score more than 23.5 points. He's scored at least 24 points in his last four games with no signs of taking fewer shots.

Jalen Green is favored to go over 22.5 points despite struggling with his shot in the past two games. The soon-to-be father can break out of his slump against the worst defense in the league. Bet on Green to score at least 23 points.

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Rockets are the favorites to win the game despite being short-handed. The Wizards have just played bad basketball since February and have no legit big man to contain Jabari Smith Jr. and Jock Landale.

It's a potential blowout win for Houston, so they'll likely cover the -7.5 spread. They also have too much offense for the total not to go over.

