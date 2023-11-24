Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 24, 2023

The Washington Wizards take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA in-season tournament matchup on Friday. The Wizards have endured a difficult start to the season, going 2-12, while 10-5 Milwaukee is coming off a 119-116 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Damian Lillard found some rhythm during the fourth quarter and began to flash his elite upside. Hence, Milwaukee will feel confident about their chances of beating Washington.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Washington Wizards (2-12) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-5)

Date and Time: Nov. 24, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The Bucks head into their game against the Wizards will a healthy roster. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, while Jae Crowder is yet to play this season.

The Wizards, meanwhile, will be without Delon Wright and Ryan Rollins. Washington's stuttering offense will continue to rely on the inconsistent production of Jordan Poole, while their defense will have the unenviable task of trying to slow down the Lillard/Antetokounmpo pick-and-roll.

It's going to take a herculean effort from the struggling Wizards to cause an upset and win their third game of the season.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Potential starting lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup could look like this: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee's starting five has size, length, scoring and defense. It's everything you want from a lineup that's expected to contend at the highest level throughout the season.

The Washington Wizards' starting lineup could look like this: Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford.

Washington's rotation has very little balance. It's geared toward a fast-paced offense, but their inconsistencies are letting them down on a nightly basis.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Damian Lillard is averaging 24.8 points per game to begin his tenure with the Bucks. He's -111 to score under 26.5 points.

Deni Addija is shooting 41.5% from the perimeter in his 14 games. You can -250 on him hitting more than 0.5 threes against the Bucks, which is a logical option considering the Wizards' fast-paced 3-point-heavy system.

The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling to control their own glass. Daniel Gafford is averaging 2.6 offensive rebounds and 7.8 total boards per game. He's -130 to secure more than 6.5 boards.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks enter the contest as the favorites. They're a whopping -13.5 on the spread for -110 and -950 on the money line.

Washington's inability to play high-level defense and one-dimensional offense makes them an easy team to scheme against. It will be difficult for the Wizards to keep their game respectable, never mind challenging for a win.