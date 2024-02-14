Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

The Washington Wizards will battle the New Orleans Pelicans for the second and final time this season on Wednesday. Washington, which was blown away 142-122 in their first meeting in mid-December, will be hoping to be more competitive in the rematch. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole will need to be better for the Wizards to have any hope of tying the series.

New Orleans has been playing well since the start of February. They are 6-1 this month and are on a two-game winning streak. Zion Williamson has struggled but his teammates have picked him up. Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones have been superb for the Pelicans over the last two weeks.

Washington has not won a game since beating the San Antonio Spurs 118-113 on Jan. 29. The 9-44 Wizards are giving the 8-45 Detroit Pistons a run for their money for the worst record in the NBA. Kuzma and his teammates could be on the wrong end of another blowout loss if they can’t step up versus the Pelicans.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Pelicans will host the Wizards on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports New Orleans and MNMT will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+575) vs. Pelicans (-850)

Spread: Wizards (+12.5) vs. Pelicans (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o234.5 -110) vs. Pelicans u234.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview

The Washington Wizards are 0-6 this month, the worst in the NBA. They have been badly outplayed on both ends of the floor during that stretch. Washington showed some fight in the 112-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday but it seemed like Dallas was only toying with them.

The New Orleans Pelicans will again be another tough challenge for the Wizards even if Zion Williamson is unable to play. Coach Willie Green has his team humming and ready to pile on the Wizards’ misery. If “Zanos” is ruled out, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will lead the hosts’ charge.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting lineups

Marvin Bagley III, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole could start for Washington.

The Pelicans could feature a starting unit with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Herb Jones and CJ McCollum. Larry Nance Jr. could take over Williamson’s spot if the former All-Star is unavailable.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Brandon Ingram is 23.5, which is higher than his season average of 21.5 PPG. Ingram has been shooting 51.0% this month, including 40.7% from behind the arc. Washington’s porous defense could easily allow him to get over his points prop.

Kyle Kuzma is the Wizards’ top scorer with 21.8 PPG this season. He gets 19.5 as his over/under points prop on Wednesday versus the Pelicans. The former Laker has been decent for the Wizards this month and might get past his points prop.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The +12.5 for the Washington Wizards is substantial but it might not be enough for the surging New Orleans Pelicans. The home team could overwhelm the visitors and extend its winning streak to three after Wednesday’s matchup.

