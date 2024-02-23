Washington Wizards vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 23, 2024

The Washington Wizards vs. OKC Thunder matchup is one of the 10 NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the Thunder leading the season series 1-0. The most recent game between the two teams was on Jan. 8, a game that OKC won 136-128.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Washington Wizards vs. OKC Thunder preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 23.

The Thunder hold a 77-67 all-time advantage against the Wizards. OKC won the most recent matchup behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 32 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. Kyle Kuzma had 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Wizards.

The Washington Wizards vs. OKC Thunder game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23, at Paycom Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on KSBI OKC and MNMT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+810) vs. Thunder (-1350)

Spread: Wizards (+15) vs. Thunder (-15)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o241.5) vs. Thunder -110 (u241.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs. OKC Thunder preview

The Wizards (9-46) are yet again in the midst of a tough season and are 14th in the East. They have the longest losing streak in the league at nine games. Their most recent loss was a 130-110 blowout defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Things likely won’t get easy for Washington on Friday. Kuzma had 31 points and 12 rebounds against Denver.

The Thunder (38-17) are second in the West and have won three straight. OKC looks like a legit title contender and that was on display Thursday when it beat the LA Clippers 129-107. SGA was great as usual, scoring 31 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Washington Wizards vs. OKC Thunder starting lineups

The Wizards had just Isaiah Livers (out with hip injury) on their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Nuggets. That should likely be the case Friday as well. The big news, though, was Washington coach Brian Keefe moving Jordan Poole to the bench. The Wizards should start Tyus Jones, Bilal Coulibaly, Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Marvin Bagley III against OKC.

The Thunder do not have anyone on the injury report. Recent acquisition Gordon Hayward made his OKC debut on Thursday as well. With a healthy roster, Oklahoma coach Mark Daigneault should start Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Washington Wizards vs. OKC Thunder betting tips

Kyle Kuzma has an over/under of 20.5 points for the game. He has scored 20 or more points in four of his past five games. Kuzma should end the night with over 20.5 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 31.5 points. The way SGA has been playing recently, it’s been close to impossible for defenders to contain him. Against a Wizards squad that is known for its poor defense, Shai could have a big night. He should definitely finish the game with over 31.5 points.

Washington Wizards vs. OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder are a heavy favorite at home and rightly so. They have been one of the best teams in the league this season, while the Wizards have been at the other end of the spectrum. OKC should cover the spread for a win. It should be a high-scoring game with the team total being over 241.5 points.