Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 18, 2023

The Washington Wizards take on the Sacramento Kings in the NBA on Monday. The Wizards have had a challenging season, going 4-20. They have faced difficulties in securing victories, placing them 14th in the Eastern Conference.

The Kings, meanwhile, have been competitive this season, securing 15 wins and nine losses. They're atop the Pacific Division and demonstrated strong offensive capability, averaging 117.1 points per game.

The two teams have a longstanding fixture history, having competed 206 times against each other. The Kings hold an overall record of 111-95 (53.9%) against the Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings: preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Moneyline: Wizards (+475) vs Kings (-700)

Spread: Wizards (+11.5) vs Kings (-11.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards (U 247.5) vs Kings (O 247.5)

Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings preview

The Wizards face the Kings on Monday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The Kings are double-digit favorites, with a point spread of -11.5 and a predicted point total of 245.

Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings predicted lineups

For the Wizards, Tyus Jones will play the PG, Jordan Poole will be the SG, Deni Avdija will play the SF, Kyle Kuzma will be the PF, and Daniel Gafford will be the center.

For the Kings, Keon Ellis will start as the PG, Kevin Huerter as SG, Harrison Barnes as SF, Keegan Murray as PF and Domantas Sabonis at center.

Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. In the last 10 games, he has averaged 29.0 points and rebounds combined and 0.8 steals per game. His points + rebounds over/under prop odds have been set at 30.5, and he has hit over 60% of the time in the last 10 games.

Kyle Kuzma's points can be estimated to be around 22.5 to 29.5. The over/under lines for his PPG range from 22.5 to 29.5. It means that based on the current trends and analysis, his points can be estimated to be around 22.5 to 29.5 per game.

Washington Wizards vs Sacramento Kings predictions

The Kings have an 80% chance of beating the Wizards; 11.5 points favor the Kings, while the over/under is set at 245 points.