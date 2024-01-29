Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | January 29, 2024

The Washington Wizards face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. This will be their second matchup this season, with the Spurs winning the first and it will be part of the NBA's 12-game schedule for Monday.

The game will be locally televised on Bally Sports SouthWest-SA and MNMT Network for home and away coverage. It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, which gives viewers access to NBA TV.

The Wizards (8-37) are fourteenth in the East, winning their previous game on the road 118-104 against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Kyle Kuzma ended with a team-high 30 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Spurs (10-36) are fifteenth in the West, coming off their win 113-112 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Victor Wembanyama secured a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Additionally, he contributed six assists.

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs predictions, starting lineups and betting tips

Spread: Wizards (+4) vs. Spurs (-3.5)

Moneyline: Wizards (+148) vs. Spurs (-165)

Total(O/U): Wizards (O 241) vs. Spurs (U 241)

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs preview

The Wizards have won only two games in their previous 10. They are 5-19 on the road and 2-3 in their last five games.

The Wizards are among the league's lowest-rated teams, with a -8.9 net rating, ranking twenty-seventh overall. Their offensive rating stands at 111.7, placing them twenty-fifth, while their defensive rating is 120.5, also ranking twenty-seventh.

The Spurs have won back-to-back games and have gone 4-6 in their previous 10 games. They have a 5-17 record at home. Like the Wizards, they are among the league's lowest-rated teams, with a -8.4 net rating, 110.5 offensive rating and 118.9 defensive rating.

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs starting lineups

For the Wizards, Tyus Jones will start at PG, Jordan Poole at SG, Deni Avdija at SF, Kyle Kuzma at PF and Daniel Gafford at center.

For the Spurs, Tre Jones will start at PG, Devin Vassell at SG, Julian Champagnie at SF, Jeremy Sochan at PF and Victor Wembanyama at center.

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Victor Wembanyama has averaged 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists with 1.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game this season. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5 and looks favorable to cross this.

Kyle Kuzma has averaged 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 23.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs predictions

The Spurs are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. Riding high on the momentum from their season's biggest win, the Spurs aim for a third straight victory as they host the struggling Washington Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole must hit timely shots and create opportunities for their team. With Victor Wembanyama's strong help defense, his presence could further challenge the Wizards' already struggling offense.

