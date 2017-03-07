WATCH: Birthday boy Shaquille O'Neal raps freestyle

To celebrate his 45th birthday, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal dropped a beat with some rap tunes.

by Opta News 07 Mar 2017, 05:44 IST

If you thought Shaquille O'Neal's talents were limited to the basketball court, you would be wrong.

An NBA Hall of Famer, four-time league champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP and 15-time All-Star, O'Neal celebrated his 45th birthday on Monday.

And instead of blowing out some candles or throwing hoops, the Los Angeles Lakers legend picked up the microphone and dropped a beat with some rap tunes.

An outspoken NBA pundit, a career in the music industry alongside Kendrick Lamar and Drake could be in the cards.

HBD to me, and to @Oreo Cookies! Now watch me drop the mic, then throw down a dunk for the #OreoDunkChallenge. #ad pic.twitter.com/yUDU3dIK2L — SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 6, 2017

There was plenty of love elsewhere for birthday boy O'Neal.

The Lakers - where O'Neal won three championship rings - wished the big man a happy birthday, while the PGA Tour reminded us of his golfing talents.

Have a great one, Big Fella!! pic.twitter.com/RLAqjvQKVg — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2017