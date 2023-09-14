Watch: Charles Barkley once hilariously displayed his swagger by copying Tyler Herro’s postgame fit

Charles Barkley is one of the biggest characters on TV. Barkley and the crew on “Inside the NBA” have never been afraid to dress up and have fun. The guys have donned hilarious costumes on numerous occasions. Oftentimes they wear ridiculous getups to mock one another or mock an NBA player. One time, Barkley sported a fit to throw a little shade at Tyler Herro’s postgame look.

On one show a few years ago. Barkley was seen on the studio set walking out to surprise the rest of the crew, which included to usual lineup of Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson. He strutted out to the music of “Vogue” by Madonna.

Charles Barkley was rocking an all-red jumpsuit with blue stripes. The jumpsuit had a jacket and shorts. The Round Mound of Rebound also finished the swaggy fit with a gold chain and red shades with gold frames.

The look was a copy of a red jumpsuit Herro wore during a postgame news conference after a Miami Heat game. Herro went viral for his stunning look.

Herro rocked it well despite the mockery. The fit did not look that bad on Barkley, who usually wears baggy suits. The guys on the desk were pleasantly surprised.

“That actually doesn’t look that bad on you,” Smith said. “But who made that for you that fast for your size?”

O’Neal, of course, had to get his jokes in. His first remarks were on how shapely the fit made the other big man on the desk.

“Suck that stomach in Chuck. Pull that stomach in big dog,” O’Neal said.

The always kind host and professional broadcaster Johnson even dished out a compliment. He too was a bit shocked.

“Chuck, I was wrong, man. You can pull it off,” Johnson said.

He may be the most famous man in basketball television, but Barkley was feeling a new identity in the fit. An alter ego if you will.

“No more Chuck, call me Carlos,” Charles Barkley said.

It was safe to say the big man was feeling himself. O’Neal then came to the aid of his co-host and ripped open the shirt a bit more, undoing all the buttons. Barkley protested but for good reason, of course.

“I don’t want all these people going crazy looking at this bowl of deliciousness,” Barkley said.

The crew then put Barkley in a side-by-side image with Herro on the podium rocking the same fit. The resemblance was uncanny. The old guy may have even rocked it better than the young gun.

“I am going to say you wore it better,” Smith said. “That’s not bad on you. You could wear that on South Beach.”

Is Charles Barkley still on "Inside the NBA"?

Last year, Charles Barkley signed on to stay with TNT and “Inside the NBA” for the next decade. The two sides agreed to a 10-year deal worth close to $200 million.

The deal was an extension on his current deal which was set to expire after the 2024-25 season. That deal paid him $10 million per year.

He could also retire before the 10-year deal ends. However, he will be back for another season of the most popular show in U.S. sports media for the upcoming season.

TNT also extended the deals of the other members of the show. Johnson, Smith and O’Neal are all signed on long-term.