WATCH: F1 cars not made for NBA stars, as Serge Ibaka finds out!

Serge Ibaka visited McLaren at the Canadian Grand Prix, but unlike in the NBA, his frame proved a disadvantage as he tried to get in a car.

Omnisport NEWS News 10 Jun 2018, 18:00 IST 67 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Fernando Alonso and Serge Ibaka

It pays to be a big man in the NBA, but being almost 7ft tall is not so helpful when trying to get in a Formula One car.

Serge Ibaka found that out as he visited McLaren at the Canadian Grand Prix, posting the footage on his Instagram feed. The 6ft 10in Toronto Raptors center was unable to even get his knees in the cockpit of the MCL33.

Ibaka was, however, able to study the steering wheel and posed for a picture with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Alonso failed to finish at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, so will be looking to replicate Ibaka and rebound in Canada.