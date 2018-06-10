Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WATCH: F1 cars not made for NBA stars, as Serge Ibaka finds out!

Serge Ibaka visited McLaren at the Canadian Grand Prix, but unlike in the NBA, his frame proved a disadvantage as he tried to get in a car.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 18:00 IST
67
AlonsoIbaka-Cropped
Fernando Alonso and Serge Ibaka

It pays to be a big man in the NBA, but being almost 7ft tall is not so helpful when trying to get in a Formula One car.

Serge Ibaka found that out as he visited McLaren at the Canadian Grand Prix, posting the footage on his Instagram feed. The 6ft 10in Toronto Raptors center was unable to even get his knees in the cockpit of the MCL33.

Ibaka was, however, able to study the steering wheel and posed for a picture with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Alonso failed to finish at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, so will be looking to replicate Ibaka and rebound in Canada.

