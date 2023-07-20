Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50-piece helps Bucks win first title in 50 years, exactly 2 years ago

On this day two years ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA title. He came up with a performance for the ages to close out the series. It was the first title for the Bucks in 50 years.

The Bucks returned home for Game 6 of the series. The Greek Freak went off to close out the series. He scored 50 points on 16-25 shooting. He also hit 17-of-19 free throws.

The Finals MVP was also a force on defense. He grabbed 15 rebounds, including 10 on the defensive end. The big man also recorded five blocks. No other Buck had more than 17 points. The Bucks won the game 105-98 and clinched the title. Watch the highlights from Antetokounmpo’s performance below.

Giannis' performance in the 2021 NBA Finals

Antetokounmpo was on fire during the 2021 Finals. He dominated nearly every game. The Bucks dropped the first two games on the road. They then took four straight to win the title in six.

He averaged 35.2 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 5.0 apg and 1.8 bpg during the series. He shot 61.8% from the field.

Antetokounmpo scored at least 20 points in every game of the series. He also dropped 40 or more in games 2, 3 and 6. He also took care of the ball, and only turned it over 2.3 times per game.

His performance was extremely efficient as well. He never shot less than 54.5% in a game during the finals.

He dominated Deandre Ayton throughout the series. The Phoenix Suns had no defensive answers to slow down Antetokounmpo.

The following season, Antetokounmpo came up big for the Bucks again. He led them to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in the game.

He averaged 31.6 ppg in 12 playoff games in 2022. He dropped more than 30 points in seven of those games.

Antetokounmpo struggled with an injury in the playoffs this season. He and the Bucks were stunned by the Miami Heat in the first round. Milwaukee was the No. 1 seed. The Heat eventually made the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo will try to lead the Bucks back to the finals next season. The team re-signed Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in the offseason to keep its core together.

