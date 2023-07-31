Watch: Video of Rasheed Wallace dapping President George W. Bush resurfaces on NBA Reddit

A throwback video of an unlikely pairing has resurfaced on the internet. The video shows former Detroit Piston Rasheed Wallace and President George W. Bush exchanging a smooth dap.

After winning the 2004 NBA title, the Detroit Pistons made the usual visit to the White House to celebrate their championship. Bush was seen shaking hands with all Pistons players as they posed for a team picture at the White House.

Watch the video by clicking on the link below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Bush gets to Wallace, the two extend a longer exchange and Bush moves through a smooth dap with Wallace. It was clearly different from the greeting for the other players, including Darko Milicic. Bush did not look clumsy at all when Wallace made a move for the dap.

It was a humorous moment and almost resembled the famed Key and Peele sketch involving a parody of President Barack Obama:

Rasheed Wallace's NBA career

Wallace was a great NBA player. He was solid on both ends of the floor and was one of the first big men who could stretch the defense.

However, he was known more for his strong personality. Wallace loved to trash talk and often received technical fouls for some of his antics.

He played with a fiery intensity and loved the game. His personality often showed through his gameplay. Sometimes it would get him in trouble. He set the record for most technical fouls in a season. He also has the most ejections in one season.

Wallace had plenty of personality and character. He popularized the phrase “ball don’t lie.” He used it when he thought a bad call was made and would yell it at the free throw line, for instance, when a player missed a shot after a call Wallace thought was unjust.

Wallace had a long 16-year career in the league. He averaged double figures in every season except his final two. He had a career-high 19.3 points per game in 2001-02 with the Portland Trail Blazers. He also had a career-high 8.2 rebounds per game.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)