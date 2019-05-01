×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'We got our a** whooped in Game 1' – Giannis happy with Bucks response

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    01 May 2019, 10:02 IST
GiannisAntetokounmpo-cropped
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the Milwaukee Bucks' response against the Boston Celtics after the Eastern Conference top seeds "got our a** whooped in Game 1".

The Bucks levelled their NBA semi-final series with the Celtics thanks to Tuesday's comprehensive 123-102 victory in Milwaukee, having dropped the opener 112-90.

Questions were asked of Antetokounmpo and the Bucks after the 'Greek Freak' was limited to seven-of-21 shooting for 22 points in Game 1.

However, Antetokounmpo showcased his MVP credentials with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2 – going seven for 16 and 13 of 18 from the foul line.

"We got our a** whooped in Game 1," Antetokounmpo told NBA TNT. "So, we had to come out here and get Game 2.

"It's tough when a team comes into your home and get the two first games, so we knew that.

"We had that in the back of our minds. So, we came out, we played hard, we moved the ball, trusted one another and that’s why we got a win."

Game 3 is in Boston on Friday and Antetokounmpo added: "We have to pick it up from where we left this game.

Advertisement

"We know each game is going to get harder but we have to trust one another. Play the basketball we can play and everything will take care of itself."

Bucks team-mate Khris Middleton finished with 28 points, nailing seven of Milwaukee's 20 three-pointers.

"It's just one game. That's the thing we told ourselves after Game 1," Middleton told reporters afterwards.

"At the end of the day we only lost one game. It's the same situation, no matter how many points we scored – we won one game.

"We have to move onto the next one and prepare for that. It's going to be tough to win on the road in the playoffs but we've been there before with the Detroit series.

"We know what to do. We just have to go there and give it our all. Be sharp, pay attention to the game plan and try to get the win."

Advertisement
Bucks' progress an 'unbelievable journey', says Giannis
RELATED STORY
Giannis is MVP in our eyes - Budenholzer
RELATED STORY
Warriors top Rockets in wild finish, Celtics shut down Giannis and Bucks
RELATED STORY
Milwaukee's depth, guarding Giannis - where Bucks v Celtics could be decided
RELATED STORY
Giannis surprised by Bucks' sensational season
RELATED STORY
Milwaukee Bucks: Best Bucks Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Giannis’ Strong Case for MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons, Game 4
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs
RELATED STORY
Giannis-led Bucks clinch top seed in east after rallying past 76ers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us