We're almost there - Harden sees Rockets peaking in playoffs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    18 Apr 2019, 14:40 IST
Hardencropped
NBA star James Harden

James Harden believes the Houston Rockets have shown in consecutive big wins over the Utah Jazz that they are "almost" peaking in good time in the playoffs.

The Rockets lead their first-round series 2-0, winning 122-90 in Game 1 and 118-98 in Wednesday's Game 2.

Star man Harden has been particularly encouraged by Houston's defensive efforts in those two games and wants to see the team maintain their performance levels as they make a run towards the NBA Finals.

"We're almost there," he told a news conference. "Holding a good team, the Jazz, to under 100 points two games in a row.

"The series starts now. We have to go on the road and have the same energy - especially on the defensive end. The offense, I'm not worried about. We've been a great offensive team all year, but defensively, we're locked in.

"When I talk about 'where we want to be', that's because of our defense. If we guard like that and get into their bodies and rebound the basketball and push the tempo in transition, it's pretty hard to beat us."

Harden is in the MVP running, alongside the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he was typically influential against the Jazz in Game 2, scoring a 32-point triple-double.

The now standard "MVP" chants from the home crowd roared Harden on, yet he insists that he needs no motivation to perform.

"There's nothing that anybody can say to get me going - I'm already going," he said. "I've been going like this for the last five years.

"Those chants are just pretty normal. I focus on the game and what I need to do and being the best player on the court every night."

