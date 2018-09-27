Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'We're pretty f****** good here' – Irving happy with Celtics amid free agency talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    27 Sep 2018, 07:55 IST
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is happy with the Boston Celtics as the star guard brushed talk of leaving the team.

Irving is set to be one of the most sought-after NBA free agents on the market in 2019 amid links with the New York Knicks.

The 2016 NBA champion and five-time All-Star only arrived from the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and he appears quite content with the highly rated Celtics.

"The future is very, very bright in Boston," Irving told ESPN. "Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like, 'What are you thinking? We're pretty f****** good here.'

"We're pretty f****** good not just for this year, but for years to come. I'm looking forward to that."

Irving added: "It is what it is, honestly. I'm comfortable in the position I'm in, and they know how I feel about them as teammates and the organisation in general, so I'm happy to be a part of it."

Irving's comments align with those made by the 26-year-old earlier this week to Celtics.com.

"Obviously it's everybody else's job to look forward to my future before I can," Irving said. "So I just really thought it was important to make sure it's known that this franchise is really built for the next few years of being at the top tier of teams in the league. Who wouldn't want to be a part of that?"

 

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA Free Agency: Marcus Smart signs a 4-year, $52 million...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency 2018: The Re-Birth of an Old Rivalry -...
RELATED STORY
Pain-free Kyrie Irving ready to lead Celtics to NBA title
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Most Impactful Trades in the summer of...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Are the Boston Celtics the Best Team in the East?
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: An 8-Step Beginner's Guide 
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Smart to re-sign with the Celtics,...
RELATED STORY
3 Landing spots for Kawhi Leonard in 2019 Free Agency
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Biggest Winners from Week 1 
RELATED STORY
4 Potential Landing Spots For Kyrie Irving in 2019
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us