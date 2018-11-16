We tried to hit a home run and it didn't work out - D'Antoni explains Carmelo exit

The Houston Rockets did everything possible to make Carmelo Anthony's role work, according to coach Mike D'Antoni.

After speculation over his future, Anthony has parted ways with the Rockets on Thursday having only played in 10 games for the team.

The 10-time All-Star was signed to boost Houston's roster for a potential NBA title push and averaged 13.4 points per game during his appearances for the Rockets.

Yet D'Antoni felt it was not fair to keep the 34-year-old around in a reduced role, having attempted to "hit a home run" with the signing.

"He was trying to make the necessary sacrifices, and it wasn't fair for him as a Hall of Fame player to play in a role that wasn't good for him. It wasn't a fit," D'Antoni told the media.

"We tried to hit a home run and it didn't work out, and he tried everything he could. He was great while he was here and just didn't work out for whatever reason. I just thank him for his professionalism, he was good."

Anthony spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 16.2 points, before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in July.

He subsequently agreed a contract buyout with the Hawks, clearing the way for him to join the Rockets on a one-year deal.