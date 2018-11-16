×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

We tried to hit a home run and it didn't work out - D'Antoni explains Carmelo exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    16 Nov 2018, 23:56 IST
dantonimike63Getty
Mike D'Antonio

The Houston Rockets did everything possible to make Carmelo Anthony's role work, according to coach Mike D'Antoni.

After speculation over his future, Anthony has parted ways with the Rockets on Thursday having only played in 10 games for the team.

The 10-time All-Star was signed to boost Houston's roster for a potential NBA title push and averaged 13.4 points per game during his appearances for the Rockets.

Yet D'Antoni felt it was not fair to keep the 34-year-old around in a reduced role, having attempted to "hit a home run" with the signing.

"He was trying to make the necessary sacrifices, and it wasn't fair for him as a Hall of Fame player to play in a role that wasn't good for him. It wasn't a fit," D'Antoni told the media.

"We tried to hit a home run and it didn't work out, and he tried everything he could. He was great while he was here and just didn't work out for whatever reason. I just thank him for his professionalism, he was good."

Anthony spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 16.2 points, before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in July.

He subsequently agreed a contract buyout with the Hawks, clearing the way for him to join the Rockets on a one-year deal.

Omnisport
NEWS
Rockets "parting ways" with 10-time All-Star Anthony
RELATED STORY
The Melo story: 5 wrong turns in Carmelo Anthony's career
RELATED STORY
Carmelo Anthony: 5 Best Performance With The New York Knicks
RELATED STORY
5 Harsh Realities About Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
Harden says Carmelo will 'be a good fit' for Rockets
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 27 as Rockets rout Warriors 107-86
RELATED STORY
Former NBA star McGrady says Carmelo Anthony should retire
RELATED STORY
5 best clutch shots hit by Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Carmelo Anthony does not deserve to win an...
RELATED STORY
Rockets’ Chris Paul has 'common goal' with Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us