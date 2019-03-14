Warriors, minus Durant, stop Rockets' 9-game win streak

HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 30 points, DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 27 and the Golden State Warriors snapped Houston's nine-game winning streak Wednesday night with a 106-104 victory over the Rockets.

Playing without injured star Kevin Durant, the Warriors bounced back from Sunday's loss to Phoenix and avoided being swept by Houston after the Rockets won the first three meetings this season.

Golden State, which had lost six of 10 overall, is 4 1/2 games ahead of Houston atop the Western Conference standings. The Rockets are tied with Oklahoma City for third place behind Denver.

After trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter, a three-point play by Chris Paul got Houston within one with 10.8 seconds left. Stephen Curry made two free throws with eight seconds remaining to make it 106-103, and James Harden hit one of two from the line at the other end with 6.4 seconds to go. The miss on the second one bounced high off the rim and was rebounded by Andre Iguodala, securing Golden State's victory.

Harden had 29 points and 10 assists but shot just 2 of 12 on 3-pointers. Paul finished with 24 points.

Curry added 24 points for Golden State. Durant missed the game with a sprained right ankle.

THUNDER 108, NETS 96

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 31 points in his 26th triple-double of the season as Oklahoma City beat Brooklyn.

Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the 130th triple-double of his career.

Paul George scored 25 points and Jerami Grant added 15 for the Thunder, looking to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 25 points for the Nets, who won their previous four games.

HEAT 108, PISTONS 74

MIAMI (AP) — Justise Winslow scored 16 points and Miami opened the second half with a 21-0 run on the way to an easy win over Detroit.

It was the biggest spurt and largest victory margin this season for the Heat, who are trying to hang on in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Dion Waiters scored 14 points and Dwyane Wade had 11.

Blake Griffin scored 13 points for the Pistons, who have dropped consecutive games for the first time since late January.

Miami (32-35) is still No. 8 in the East, two games ahead of No. 9 Orlando and two games back of No. 7 Detroit.

Andre Drummond fouled out with 6:30 left and finished with five points and nine rebounds — snapping his run of 19 consecutive double-doubles, which left him tied with Bob Lanier for the Pistons record.

WIZARDS 100, MAGIC 90

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington made up a little ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a win over Orlando.

Jabari Parker added eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the 11th-place Wizards move within 1 1/2 games of the ninth-place Magic. Washington improved to 2-0 on its five-game homestand and remained 3½ games behind Miami for the final postseason spot.

Bryant and Parker each went 9 of 12 from the field off the bench, with Bryant's performance coming one game after he was limited to two points and a single rebound in 14 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando, which has lost four of five.

JAZZ 114, SUNS 97

PHOENIX (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 16 of his 26 points in the second half to lead Utah past Phoenix.

Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert added 18 points apiece for the Jazz. Gobert also grabbed 20 rebounds as Utah ended a two-game skid and pulled into a tie with the Los Angeles Clippers for the seventh playoff seed in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker's 27 points led the Suns, who came back from 14 down in the third quarter to tie the score but couldn't push past the Jazz in the fourth. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points for the last-place Suns, who had won four of five.

HAWKS 132, GRIZZLIES 111

ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Trae Young added 22 points and Atlanta snapped Memphis' three-game winning streak.

It marked the most points that the Grizzlies, who lead the NBA in scoring defense, have allowed this season.

C.J. Miles scored a season-high 33 points and Mike Conley finished with 20 for the sluggish Grizzlies, who never had a lead.

