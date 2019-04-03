×
Westbrook joins Wilt in NBA history, Thunder beat Lakers

Associated Press
13   //    03 Apr 2019, 08:48 IST
AP Image

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook became just the second player in NBA history to have 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-103 Tuesday night.

Westbrook clinched the mark with a rebound in the final minute, drawing a large ovation from the home crowd. He finished with 20 points, 20 rebound and 21 assists.

Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to accomplish the feat. He had 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a game in 1968.

Westbrook had at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for the eighth time in his career, tying Chamberlain for second-most all-time. Oscar Robertson had 14 such games in his career.

Westbrook finished 8 of 23 from the field as Oklahoma City won for the third time in its last 10 games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 23 points.

SPURS 117, HAWKS 111

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and San Antonio beat Atlanta for the 21st straight time at home.

San Antonio point guard Derrick White added 23 points after scoring 12 total points in his previous two games.

The Spurs remain seventh in the Western Conference at 45-33.

Atlanta led by as many as nine points in the second half, before San Antonio rallied in the fourth to avoid its second straight loss at home.

Kent Bazemore had 26 points to lead the Hawks, and Alex Len added 21.

Associated Press
