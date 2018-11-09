×
Westbrook-less Thunder beat Rockets for 7th straight win

Associated Press
14   //    09 Nov 2018, 10:43 IST
AP Image

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 20 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 98-80 on Thursday night without point guard Russell Westbrook for their seventh straight victory.

Westbrook missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle. George also had 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals. The Thunder were 0-4 before the streak.

Steven Adams had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrance Ferguson and Dennis Schroder each added 14 points. James Harden scored 19 points, but made just 7 of 19 shots for the Rockets. Clint Capela added 17 points for Houston. The Rockets had won three in a row.

Houston's Carmelo Anthony, who played for the Thunder last season and was traded this summer, scored two points on 1-for-11 shooting. Chris Paul added 10 points.

CELTICS 116, SUNS 109, OT

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his season-high 39 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Boston overcame a 22-point deficit to beat Phoenix.

Irving scored Boston's first six points in the extra period, and Marcus Morris finished with 17 against his former team — including the tying 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in regulation.

Devin Booker led the Suns with a season-high 38 points, and T.J. Warren had 29.

Thunder top Rockets without Westbrook for 7th straight win
