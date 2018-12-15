×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Westbrook, Murray tussle as Nuggets beat Thunder 109-98

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    15 Dec 2018, 11:43 IST
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 24 points, Jamal Murray had 19 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-98 on Friday night after Murray and Russell Westbrook had a heated exchange.

Westbrook and Murray pushed each other and argued after lining up next to each other for a jump ball in the final seconds. Jokic tried to get between them, and Westbrook threatened to beat up Jokic while being restrained. No blows were exchanged, but the final moments played out amid heightened tensions.

Jokic also had 15 rebounds and nine assists, just shy of a third triple-double this season. Nick Young, signed as a free agent Monday, scored six points in his Nuggets debut, including a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Paul George had 32 points to lead the Thunder, who lost their fourth in a row to the Nuggets.

Steven Adams added 26 points, and Jerami Grant and Westbrook finished with 13 points apiece.

Trailing by 10 points late in the third quarter, Oklahoma City got a layup and a 3-pointer from George in the final minute to pull to within 82-76.

With a 9-2 burst capped by another layup from George, Oklahoma City pulled within 99-96 with 3:20 remaining. The Nuggets scored 10 of the last 12 points down the stretch, four of them on a jumper and a pair of free throws by Murray.

The teams were gathered for a jump ball with 35.7 seconds left when Westbrook, apparently upset over Murray's positioning around the circle, began pushing him. As Murray pushed back, teammates and officials quickly rushed in to separate the two, who exchanged words before the skirmish ended.

The Nuggets took a 60-52 lead at halftime, boosted by Torrey Craig's perimeter shooting as he made three of his first four attempts from 3-point range.

Advertisement

Adams scored 17 of his points in the first half, helping to keep the Thunder within striking distance.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Andre Roberson remains sidelined by a left patellar tendon injury that has kept him out all season.

Nuggets: F Paul Millsap missed a third game since suffering a right big toe fracture. ... G Gary Harris missed a fifth straight game because of a right hip injury. ... F Mason Plumlee fouled out with just over six minutes left to play.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Complete a back-to-back at home Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers/

Nuggets: Continue a four-game homestand Sunday night against Toronto.

Associated Press
NEWS
Murray leads Nuggets past Thunder, 105-98
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder:...
RELATED STORY
Murray scores 48 as Nuggets beat Celtics 115-107
RELATED STORY
Westbrook rebound short of triple-double, Thunder beat Hawks
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Western Conference Power Rankings Week 8
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 50-point triple-doubles in Russell Westbrook's career
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 talking points from the Thunder's loss to...
RELATED STORY
Westbrook scores 32, tussles with Beverley as Thunder roll
RELATED STORY
Hernangomez's block helps Nuggets hold off Warriors
RELATED STORY
Westbrook ties for 3rd in triple-doubles, Thunder beat Cavs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us