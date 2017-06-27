Westbrook realises childhood dream with MVP award

After being named NBA MVP for the first time, Russell Westbrook spoke of his delight of making his dreams come true.

by Omnisport News 27 Jun 2017, 14:31 IST

Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook realised a childhood dream on Monday after being named MVP following a superb season with Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook enjoyed a historic 2016-17 as he broke Oscar Robertson's triple-double record with 42, and that was enough to beat off competition from James Harden and Kawhi Leonard to take the award.

It is the first time Westbrook has been awarded the MVP title and he admitted receiving the accolade was something he had dreamed about since his youth.

"It's amazing, something I can never imagine," he said. "I remember growing up, just being [at] home, playing the video games and stuff with my pops [father]. Mom sitting there and my brother, just talking about 'Maybe one day I can be the MVP'.

"Obviously I was joking at the time but now they've been standing here with this trophy next to me.

"It's a true blessing, man, an unbelievable feeling, something I can never imagine. So I'm just very, very, thankful and just happy to be here.

"So many great Hall of Famers have gotten this award, so I'm just humbled to able to be a part of some of those guys."

Westbrook also had praise for his two rivals for the honour after equally impressive seasons.

"I think James had an unbelievable season," he added. "I mean, James is a real good friend of mine. I'm just so happy for him and his family, as well.

"Kawhi is another good friend of mine, as well. He obviously had a great year and is playing very, very well."