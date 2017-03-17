Westbrook records 34th triple-double as Warriors, Cavs cruise
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers cruised as Russell Westbrook posted yet another triple-double in the NBA.
Russell Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double in the NBA, while the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers won comfortably.
Westbrook made it 34 triple-doubles this season as the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised past the Toronto Raptors 123-102 on Thursday.
The Warriors were also comfortable winners, easing to a 122-92 success against the Orlando Magic.
The Cavs welcomed back Kevin Love from injury, beating the Utah Jazz 91-83.
WESTBROOK MAGIC
Another day, another Westbrook triple-double.
He had 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds as the Thunder eased past the Raptors.
Victor Oladipo contributed 23 points, while DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 22.
WARRIORS CRUSH ORLANDO
The Warriors did it easily, as expected, against the Magic.
Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 29 points, while Stephen Curry had 25 to go with nine assists.
LOVE BACK AS CAVS WIN
Love made an earlier than expected return from a knee injury and he had 10 points and nine rebounds in the Cavs' win.
It was LeBron James who starred with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
ALL ABOUT RUSS
How, Russ? #ThunderUp#AssistOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/hCbBpjS7do— NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2017
Russell Westbrook registers his #NBA leading 34th triple-double in @okcthunder road victory!#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/cOxwg97o64— NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2017
GRIZZLIES, NUGGETS CLAIM WINS
The Memphis Grizzlies overcame the Atlanta Hawks 103-91, the Denver Nuggets were too good for the Los Angeles Clippers 129-114 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks 121-110.
HARDEN'S ROCKETS IN NEW ORLEANS
James Harden (28.9 points, eight rebounds and 11.2 assists per game) and the Houston Rockets (47-21) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (27-41) on Friday.