Westbrook records 34th triple-double as Warriors, Cavs cruise

by Omnisport News 17 Mar 2017, 10:40 IST

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double in the NBA, while the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers won comfortably.

Westbrook made it 34 triple-doubles this season as the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised past the Toronto Raptors 123-102 on Thursday.

The Warriors were also comfortable winners, easing to a 122-92 success against the Orlando Magic.

The Cavs welcomed back Kevin Love from injury, beating the Utah Jazz 91-83.

WESTBROOK MAGIC

Another day, another Westbrook triple-double.

He had 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds as the Thunder eased past the Raptors.

Victor Oladipo contributed 23 points, while DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 22.

WARRIORS CRUSH ORLANDO

The Warriors did it easily, as expected, against the Magic.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 29 points, while Stephen Curry had 25 to go with nine assists.

LOVE BACK AS CAVS WIN

Love made an earlier than expected return from a knee injury and he had 10 points and nine rebounds in the Cavs' win.

It was LeBron James who starred with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

ALL ABOUT RUSS

GRIZZLIES, NUGGETS CLAIM WINS

The Memphis Grizzlies overcame the Atlanta Hawks 103-91, the Denver Nuggets were too good for the Los Angeles Clippers 129-114 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks 121-110.

