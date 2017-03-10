Westbrook sees Thunder past Spurs, Cavs lose again

The Cleveland Cavaliers slumped to another NBA defeat as Russell Westbrook starred for the Oklahoma City Thunder once more.

10 Mar 2017

Russell Westbrook's 31st triple-double of the NBA season led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a win as the Cleveland Cavaliers' skid continued.

Westbrook helped the Thunder past the San Antonio Spurs 102-92 on Thursday, his latest triple-double tying him with Wilt Chamberlain for second most in a season.

The Cavaliers had no such luck, slumping to their third straight defeat despite LeBron James' best efforts.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers sent the Memphis Grizzlies to a fourth straight loss.

BRILLIANT WESTBROOK

Westbrook has enjoyed a spectacular season and it continued against the Spurs.

The star guard recorded 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Thunder to their win.

With tonight's TRIPLE-DOUBLE, @russwest44 has tied WILT CHAMBERLAIN (31 - 1967-68) for the second most in a season! pic.twitter.com/ZcwwnEzMxy — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2017

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points, while Enes Kanter contributed a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Kawhi Leonard finished with a team-high 19 points for the Spurs.

CAVS CRASH

James was in fine form for the Cavs with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but they were edged 106-101 by the Detroit Pistons.

While Kyrie Irving had 27 points for the Cavs, Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

GRIZZLIES BEATEN AGAIN

The Clippers claimed a 114-98 win against the Grizzlies, whose losing streak continued.

Blake Griffin (14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists) helped the Clippers to their victory.

LEBRON PUTS ON A SHOW

LeBron James (circa 2007) put on a dunk show in the Palace tonight! Watch: pic.twitter.com/gBnbHbMRYf — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2017

TRAIL BLAZERS, LAKERS WIN

The Portland Trail Blazers needed overtime to get past the Philadelphia 76ers 114-108 as Jusuf Nurkic (28 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists) starred and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the Phoenix Suns 122-110.

WARRIORS LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK

Like the Cavs, the Golden State Warriors (52-12) are in something of a slump. Having lost three of their past five games, they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-37) on Friday.