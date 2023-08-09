What did Devin Booker say to Klay Thompson’s comments? What was Paul George’s response?

Devin Booker and Klay Thompson previously got involved in a trash-talking match against each other last season.

Booker was hot and carried the Phoenix Suns all night long to help them beat the Golden State Warriors. Thompson grew frustrated throughout the game considering he had no answers for the Suns star and proceeded to flex his four rings as a defense mechanism.

Paul George recently had Klay Thompson as a guest on his podcast to talk about some of the Warriors star's career moments. One of the topics that were brought up was when Klay and Devin Booker got at each other's throats. Thompson admitted that he wasn't feeling himself that night and was a bit emotional too, hence resorting to remind Booker of the four rings he has on his resumé.

Apparently, Booker still isn't a fan of Thompson's actions and sarcastically responded to Paul George's clip about Klay's comments on social media.

"Is that the answer u was lookin for?" Booker commented.

George saw Booker's comment and responded to him live on Twitch:

"I asked a question. Klay gave a response. ... I don't know what that was supposed to mean. Sorr a** response."

Looking back at the time Klay Thompson flexed his four rings at Devin Booker

Klay Thompson flexes four rings

Back on October 25, 2022, the Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors in one of their several regular season matchups. The Warriors were coming fresh off their fourth championship victory and were expecting positive results from their game in Phoenix. However, things didn't go as planned as the Suns annihilated Golden State 134-105.

Obviously, the Warriors weren't in their element that night as everyone's rhythm was off, especially Klay Thompson's. He didn't get any offense going and scored only two points in the entire game. As for his matchup, Devin Booker, he was having one of those scorching hot nights. Booker accurately fired from all cylinders and scored 34 points to help carry the Suns to a dominant victory.

Thompson was clearly upset with how he couldn't answer back with his shooting prowess. As a result, the Warriors star butted heads with Booker and flexed his four rings in the process. Klay was obviously a sore loser that night, forced to remind his opponent that they've never won a championship compared to them.

