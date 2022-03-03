“What LeBron has accomplished is arguably the greatest story in sports history” - Charles Barkley believes LeBron James is the only player in NBA history “who played great from Day One”

LeBron James has had an incredibly successful career and is not done. With great achievement comes unimaginable criticism, but that does not take away from LeBron being arguably the best player in NBA history.

The GOAT debate between LeBron and Michael Jordan is still fiery, as neither fan base is giving up ground. However, it is distasteful to see fans continually being disrespectful and disregarding one's achievements because they are "supporting their fave."

On "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, Draymond Green and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley discussed LeBron's greatness. Barkley talked about how upset he is that there are people whose day job is trying to discredit LBJ's brilliance.

Barkley talked about how much he dislikes how Skip Bayless always picks on LeBron and NFL star Aaron Rodgers. He pointed out that it was more rampant because it is now a full-fledged business.

"I'm an MJ (Michael Jordan) guy," Barkley said. "I'll make that clear. But I think what LeBron (James) has accomplished is arguably the greatest story in sports history. You look at Kobe (Bryant), Kevin Garnett, guys like that, they were not good players when they first got to the NBA.

"LeBron is the only player in my 40 years in the NBA who played great from Day One. And for him to turn into one of the best players ever, he's never gotten in trouble, especially in this 24-hour news cycle with social media. For him to be as great as he's been from the (age 0f) 18 to where he's at now, I think it's one of the great stories in sports history."

Coming into the league at 18 years old, James was charged with leading the franchise to glory, and he delivered. Although they did not make the playoffs in his first two seasons, they had a better record than their last five seasons.

At age 37, LeBron James is still playing at the highest level

People have started to question LeBron James' ability to carry a team because of how poorly the LA Lakers are performing this season. However, the 37-year-old has continued to deliver awe-inspiring performances in his 19th season.

The Lakers are at risk of missing the playoffs if they continue to play poorly, but James believes they still have a chance. The four-time NBA champ has done the majority of the heavy lifting this season because of Anthony Davis' continued absence due to injuries and Russell Westbrook's inadequacies.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James is averaging 29/9/6 on 52% shooting since January 9.



The Lakers are 6-15 in that span. LeBron James is averaging 29/9/6 on 52% shooting since January 9.The Lakers are 6-15 in that span. https://t.co/mi3toQGcd3

Despite his efforts, the Lakers (27-34) are ninth in the Western Conference. They have lost all three games since returning from the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, James has been one of the best players in the league this season. The 18-time All-Star is averaging 28.9 points (third-best in the league), 6.3 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals. If the Lakers were higher in the standings, he would undoubtedly be in the MVP conversation.

