What is Mikey Williams' net worth? Contract, salary, endorsement, and more

Mikey Williams is the latest talented young athlete to be in the news for the wrong reasons.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Thursday and faces five charges of assault with a deadly weapon. The legal process will now be played out, and details have not been fully released on what happened, so this situation will be something to monitor.

Williams, among the most recognizable young basketball players in the country, is a senior at San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California. The 6-foot-3 guard is considered to be the 34th-ranked prospect in the country, according to ESPN, and is committed to the University of Memphis for next season.

Driven by his large social media presence and sponsorship, Mikey Williams has done an impressive job getting a head start on making NBA-like money as he paves his path to the league. The outcome of this case could have a great impact on his future, and there is a lot at stake for Williams.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Mikey Williams was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm. In California, each charge carries a minimum sentence of six months in county jail, if convicted, per @ABC24Memphis Mikey Williams was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm. In California, each charge carries a minimum sentence of six months in county jail, if convicted, per @ABC24Memphis https://t.co/EUKaA5GWfk

Mikey Williams net worth

As of March, Mikey Williams is considered to have a net worth of $7 million.

While his Instagram has been deactivated amid the legal situation, Williams has logged nearly 4 million followers as well as 80.8K on Twitter and 2.1 million on Tik Tok. He has been in the social media spotlight for several years and has regularly gone viral for clips and highlights of his play.

At the age of just 17, Williams signed a historic shoe and apparel deal with Puma. This occurred shortly after the legalization of NIL deals for amateur athletes, and Williams became the first American high school basketball player to sign a sneaker deal with a global footwear company.

According to One3, Mikey Williams has a NIL evaluation of $3.3 million. It trails only Bronny James for the most among non-professional basketball players and is fourth across all sports.

The plan has always been for Mikey Williams to attend Memphis for one season and then test the NBA waters, but this unplanned hurdle could change things. The exciting five-star recruit has done a solid job of legitimizing himself as a basketball player beyond the social media clips, but his future may be out of his hands at the moment.

