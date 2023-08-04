What is Scoot Henderson's overall in NBA 2K24? Top-rated rookie's rating confirmed

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have become household names already and NBA 2K24 is ready to give them their official ratings.

The duo has been touted to be the next big rivalry, akin to what rookie LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were back in 2003. Usually, rookies don't come in with high ratings but are offered massive gains throughout the season. The highest-rated rookie card in the series was Zion Williamson at 81.

Scoot Henderson, the youngest player in G-League history, has a solid rating on the massively popular video game.

Henderson did not go to college, he joined the newly formed G-League Ignite team in 2021. He made his debut at 17, playing a total of 10 games. He had a career night in his second game, scoring 31 points and providing a further five assists.

Last year, he played two games against No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama. They split the games, with Scoot scoring 28 points in the first and getting injured in the second.

All of these achievements gave Ronnie 2K enough confidence to hand Scoot a 78-rated card.

But that immediately puts him higher than Matthise Thybull and tied with Shaedon Sharpe, last year's 7th overall pick. One can only imagine if he stays injury-free, how high his final rating can climb.

Scoot Henderson thinks the same, stating very confidently in the video that he expects to see himself in his mid-80s. He has the skill set for it, but does he have the endurance? We shall see how Ronnie and 2K rate him at the end of the season.

What will the ratings of the 2 draft picks above Scoot Henderson be?

It was a bit surprising for a few when they saw Scoot drop to third place, one slot below Brandon Miller. But it seemed like a gift sent from heaven for Portland because they needed another piece for their young core. But Miller is no slouch, and he showed exactly what he can do in the summer league.

Coming off a strong year with Alabama, Miller scored 76 points in five games, with shooting percentages rivaling some of the more seasoned forwards in the league. Combined with his college stats, NBA2K should definitely be giving him at least a 76-rated card. This would be two points below Scoot Henderson, but he is the archetype for what the Hornets need.

Now for the top draft pick Victor Wembanyama. Wemby has been causing a furor since that viral clip of him smacking Rudy Gobert's shots from a couple of years ago. Now he's developed into everybody's dream NBA2K build - the 7-foot-5 Kevin Durant.

There is no way this boy gets lesser than an 80. Will he breach the best-ever rookie card? Probably, because of the hype and the ability. There is all possibility that he is rated 82-83, but that is how much any rookie would max out at.

Will Victor Wembanyama become the highest-rated rookie in NBA 2K24?

