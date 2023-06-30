What are the three best teams for James Harden? Taking a closer look

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million player option and is working closely with the Philadelphia 76ers to explore trade options.

After a disappointing second-round exit in the 2023 playoffs, here are the three best teams for James Harden.

3) Houston Rockets

A return to Houston started getting some traction last season even while the season with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers was still happening.

The team has a new coach in Ime Udoka along with a strong cast of young players (Jalen Green, Jabarti Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Cam Whitmore). James Hardern can explore a mentorship-type of role while also leading it to be a competitive team.

Harden spent nine seasons with the Houston Rockets previously. Returning to his former team makes sense after Udoka's comments regarding his priority in winning games over player development.

2) New York Knicks

Wojnarowski tweeted that the New York Knicks are expected to pursue James Harden as they look to have an offer prepared.

Despite the second-round exit in the 2023 playoffs, the Knicks are entering free agency fresh off a quality regular season. However, they are still looking to improve their team's scoring as the postseason saw Jalen Brunson carry the offense a number of times by his lonesome.

Pairing Harden alongside Brunson in the backcourt can easily make some noise, both in the regular season and in the playoffs. A huge market like New York can be the fresh start Harden is looking for.

1) LA Clippers

Along with the Knicks, Wojnarowski also included the Clippers as another team that will look to acquire James Harden.

It was another disappointing playoff finish for the Clippers as the Suns eliminated them in five games in the first round. After a rocky season, aiming to acquire Harden would be a bold move. However, that may just be what this franchise needs to finally get over the hump.

With both dynamic two-way wings Paul George and Kawhi Leonard still on the team, adding James Harden into the mix to form its own big three sounds like a team primed for a deep playoff run. Besides Harden's scoring, he is also one of the best facilitators at the half-court. This was seen when he was the Nets' point guard, leading the offense alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Looking back on James Harden's Game 7 performance against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2023 playoffs

After averaging 21.0 points and 10.7 assists per game in the regular season, Harden came up short in a pivotal postseason game for the 76ers.

With their season on the line, Harden posted nine points (3-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range), seven assists and six rebounds.

Despite dropping 45 points during the second-round series opener and 42 points in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2, Harden had his worst outing at the worst possible time for the 76ers.

