Where does Lebron James go from here?

Lebron's options

John Sukanth CONTRIBUTOR Feature 17 Jun 2018

The NBA finals ended a week ago. The Golden State Warriors are the number one team but Lebron has proved he is the top dog in the NBA. He must now consider a future outside Cleveland.

This season, Cleveland had no business even being in the playoffs. Cleveland's roster changes in the last year alone deserve a Comedy Central special. The Cavaliers' top management have now wasted close to a decade of LeBron's career. He deserves a chance in a city where he can either get paid or get more rings. Keep in mind, LeBron stands to earn a $205 million paycheck for a period of 5 years should he stay in Cleveland. If he leaves, he can expect a maximum of $152.5 million for 4 years from other teams.

The 76ers would be a great choice with Simmons and Embiid. Embiid has put his hyperactive twitter finger to good use by openly campaigning for the King. Simmons should get better in terms of running the team offense after spending time with James and might just improve his shooting percentages. Just imagine the kind of defensive intensity this team would have with James and Embiid guarding the paint. The 76ers could easily match James' salary demands by trading a couple of players to free up some cap space. However, LeBron might not be excited by the very prospect of Philly inspite of the young guns here.

The Celtics have been incredible this season. They stretched Cleveland to 7 games in the Eastern Conference finals and they did so without two of their main stars, Gordon Haywood & Kyrie Irving. Coach Brad Stevens got robbed when he missed out on Coach of the Year honours. Their rookie star,Jayson Tatum, should be an all-star soon, Al Hortford is a dependable scorer and the supporting cast fits well into the offensive flow. LeBron might just pass on the Celtics, with Kyrie expected to return from injury next season. Don't expect a reunion here. Also, Boston is actually looking at Kawhi Leonard which just might make them impossible to contain. If Boston had to recruit either LeBron or Kawhi, a trade for Gordon Haywood would be the best bet.

Houston in an another possible landing spot for King James. The Rockets took GSW to 7 games and would have beaten them if Chris Paul could have stayed healthy. Pairing LeBron with Harden and Paul would make for explosive offense. Their supporting cast is talented and, pound for pound, matches up well with GSW. That was, at least, what their coach, Mike D'Antoni, had in mind, at the beginning of the season. Again, LeBron might skip Houston as some articles indicate he isn't a great fan of the city. If he were to go for the deal, he would have to opt in on his contract with Cleveland, then Houston would most likely have to trade Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson(Trevor Ariza might go as well) .

Spurs: A lot of talk has surfaced about the them making a play for LeBron. Both Lebron and Poppovich are mutual admirers. With Pop's hard playing teams and savvy veterans(wait, is Ginobili still playing?), there might be an outside chance that James might play in a Spurs uniform. In order to get LeBron outright, the Spurs would have to pray that Rudy Gay and Danny Green don't exercise their player options, not sign Tony Parker for the coming season(or get him to sign a Ginobli pay-level contract), and trade Pau Gasol just to free up cap space. The easier option would be get James to opt in and trade LaMarcus Aldridge for him(possibly Kawhi Leonard?). Expect the Spurs to push but LeBron might go elsewhere.

Lakers: The team with the best chance of landing James seems as their cap space allows them to take on another All-Star. The fact that LeBron owns a couple of houses in the area and has started a Hollywood production company is good for the Lakers. Here's the twist. Both Paul George and, most recently, Kawhi Leonard, have indicated they would prefer moving to Los Angeles. Magic Johnson, GM for the Lakers, will have to pretty much renounce most of his players to make space for all 3. As LA would probably exceed the salary cap, these players can be re-signed with minimal contracts. That should be the easy part as nobody in their right mind would give up a chance to play with the trio of James, George and Leonard. The problem is all these players are looking for Max contracts. Lebron would ask for the max offer and so would George(possibly $130.3 million for four years,32.5 per yr). Finally, Leonard is owed $20.99 million on his contract with the Spurs this coming season. Lebron and George can be taken care of and might just be willing to budge on their demands, but getting Leonard out of San Antonio would be like airlifting the Statue of Liberty. The Lakers can hope to unload their albatross of a contract with Luol Deng,($ 37 million over the next two years which is also a must to free up cap space) but San Antonio would definitely look for more. They might just ask for Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and/or Lonzo as part of the trade which might make things difficult. This would be the team to watch if Magic Johnson can pull it off.

Golden State is an another option. If this were to happen, I'm just going to stop watching NBA games and stick to watching Shaqtin A Fool. For this to happen, Lebron has to opt in, the Warriors have to build a trade around Draymond Green/Klay Thompson and maybe throw in Igoudala as well. Also, Durant would have to take a pay cut which he has already done after leaving the Thunder. Highly doubtful as team management have indicated that they would like to keep the team in place,especially Durant. LeBron might not be thinking of this one very seriously.

Either way, it's time to leave, Lebron. Cleveland has been witness long enough.