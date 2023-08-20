Which Magic star was Top-30 in three-pointers in a Season? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 20

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle was released on Sunday, Aug. 20. The grid includes the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, OKC Thunder, and Denver Nuggets. It also features a player who was top-30 in three-pointers in a season.

Here are the clues for today's NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and OKC Thunder.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was a Top-30 Three-Point Shooter in a Season.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and was a Top-30 Three-Point Shooter in a Season.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and was a Top-30 Three-Point Shooter in a Season.

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to an imperfect score.

Here's the NBA HoopGrids for August 20:

Grid 9: Magic star who was Top-30 in three-pointers in a Season

NBA HoopGrids August 20 Answers

Famous for his extraordinary skill in three-point shooting, Mike Miller left an indelible impact on the NBA with his remarkable capability to sink shots from beyond the perimeter. Miller embarked on his path as a sharpshooter in the initial stages of his professional journey, captivating the interest of both fans and experts with his impeccably flawless shooting technique.

His seamless execution and dependable precision when shooting from extended distances rendered him an invaluable resource for any team fortunate to include him in their lineup.

One of the highlights of Miller's career was his time with the Miami Heat, where he played a pivotal role in their championship-winning campaigns. His ability to space the floor and provide a consistent threat from deep greatly complemented the Heat's star-studded lineup. His contributions, especially in the playoffs, left a lasting impact on the team's success.

Mike Miller's name certainly finds its place among the best sharpshooters in the NBA during his playing years. His impeccable marksmanship, coupled with his solid contributions to championship-winning teams, solidifies his reputation as one of the league's premier three-point specialists.

