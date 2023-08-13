Which Mavericks stars played for the Knicks and Magic? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 13

The latest NBA HoopGrids daily puzzle was released on Sunday, August 13. The current grid includes teams such as the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks.

It also features elements related to Steve Nash's teammates, players who averaged 5+ assists in a single season, and players who played 5+ seasons with the same team.

Here are the clues for today's NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and averaged 5+ assists in a single season.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and played 5+ seasons with the same team.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and averaged 5+ assists in a single season.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and played 5+ seasons with the same team.

Grid 7 - Player who was teammates with Steve Nash and played for the Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 8 - Player who was teammates with Steve Nash and averaged 5+ assists in a single season.

Grid 9 - Player who was teammates with Steve Nash and played 5+ seasons with the same team.

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to an imperfect score.

Here's the NBA HoopGrids for August 13:

NBA HoopGrids August 13

Grids 1 and 4: More on Mavericks stars played for the Knicks and Magic

NBA HoopGrids August 13 Answers

Kemba Walker, the dynamic point guard, embarked on a new chapter of his career after playing for the Boston Celtics for a couple of seasons by donning the iconic blue and orange jersey of the New York Knicks in 2021. Walker's stint with the Knicks was short-lived as he was only able to play 37 games.

He then played for the Dallas Mavericks last season. Unfortunately, his injury issues once again stood in his way and Walker was only able to play nine games for them. His being prone to injury ran him out of the NBA, resulting in the point guard currently playing for the French League.

Then there's Jameer Nelson, the seasoned point guard who embarked on a remarkable journey, donning both the iconic pinstripes of the Orlando Magic and the storied colors of the Dallas Mavericks.

Nelson's saga began when the Orlando Magic selected him as the 20th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. From the moment he stepped onto the hardwood, his impact was undeniable. With a crafty handle and an innate court vision, Nelson quickly established himself as a key playmaker for the Magic.

His ability to orchestrate the offense and create scoring opportunities for his teammates solidified his place as a fan favorite and a linchpin of the franchise.

However, the NBA's currents of change eventually led Nelson to a new horizon. In 2014, he embarked on the next chapter of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. As a Maverick, Nelson brought a wealth of experience and basketball acumen to a team known for its commitment to excellence.

His veteran presence and savvy court awareness provided a valuable boost to the Mavericks' roster, especially during intense playoff battles.

