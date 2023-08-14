Which of Pau Gasol's teammates was an All-Star and also played with Dwyane Wade? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 14

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has been released on August 14. It's Day 47 for basketball fans to put their knowledge to the test during the league's offseason.

The current puzzle includes elements related to the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets. The other grids feature players who became All-Stars, teammates with Dwyane Wade, and teammates with Pau Gasol.

Here are the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and became teammates with Pau Gasol.

Grid 4 - Player who became an NBA All-Star and played for the Phoenix Suns.

Grid 5 - Player who became an NBA All-Star and played for the Houston Rockets.

Grid 6 - Player who became an NBA All-Star and was teammates with Pau Gasol.

Grid 7 - Player who was teammates with Dwyane Wade and played for the Phoenix Suns.

Grid 8 - Player who was teammates with Dwyane Wade and played for the Houston Rockets.

Grid 9 - Player who was teammates with Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol.

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to elimination from the game.

Here's the Crossover Grid for August 14:

NBA Crossover Grid August 14: More on Pau Gasol's teammate who became an All-Star and was Dwyane Wade's teammate

There was a time when Jimmy Butler was teammates with Pau Gasol and Dwyane Wade. Butler's time with the Chicago Bulls enabled him to align with these two recently inducted Hall of Famers. He played alongside Gasol from 2014 to 2016 and teamed up with Wade during the 2016-17 season.

In Pau Gasol, Butler found a seasoned veteran whose basketball IQ and versatility perfectly complemented his own skills. Gasol's finesse in the post, deft passing, and basketball intellect added a new dimension to the Bulls' offense. His ability to stretch the floor and facilitate plays created opportunities for Butler and his teammates, enhancing the team's cohesion and effectiveness.

Dwyane Wade, a fresh Hall of Fame inductee and one of the most prolific shooting guards in league history brought a wealth of experience and leadership to the table. Wade's electrifying drives to the rim, mid-range mastery, and clutch performances added a touch of championship pedigree to the Bulls. His influence extended beyond the court, as his mentorship and guidance were instrumental in shaping the team's mindset and work ethic.

After gaining all those experiences from players like Gasol and Wade, Butler was able to gain a lot of knowledge from the two legends and slowly became the Hall of Fame candidate he is today.

