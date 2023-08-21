Which Raptors stars played for the Celtics and the Clippers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 21

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has been released on August 21. It's Day 54 for basketball fans to put their knowledge to the test during the league's offseason.

This puzzle includes elements associated with the Boston Celtics, LA Clippers, and Toronto Raptors. Other grids feature players who have scored 30+ points in a playoff game, were teammates with JJ Redick, or were also teammates with Vince Carter.

Here are the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and was teammates with JJ Redick.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and became teammates with Vince Carter.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and was teammates with JJ Redick,

Grid 6 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and became teammates with Vince Carter.

Grid 7 - Player who scored 30+ points in a playoff game and played for the Toronto Raptors.

Grid 8 - Player who scored 30+ points in a playoff game and was teammates with JJ Redick.

Grid 9 - Player who scored 30+ points in a playoff game and became teammates with Vince Carter.

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to elimination from the game.

Grids 1 and 4 pertain to the Toronto Raptors stars who played for the Boston Celtics and LA Clippers.

Here's the Crossover Grid for August 21:

NBA Crossover Grid August 21: More on the Raptors stars who played for the Celtics and Clippers

Back in the 2018-19 NBA season, Kawhi Leonard made a surprising decision to leave the San Antonio Spurs and play for the Toronto Raptors. During this time in his career, Leonard sought to follow his own path to try and win without the Spurs dynasty. Fortunately, he was able to complete his quest as Leonard won a title with the Raptors in his one and only season with the organization.

As for the Boston Celtics star who suited up for Canada's own, Aron Baynes is one of the top names to come to mind. Baynes played for the Celtics from 2017-2019. Then in 2020, he signed with the Toronto Raptors before disappearing from the NBA in 2021. Baynes is currently playing in the NBL representing the Brisbane Bullets.

