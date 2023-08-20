Which Sixers star was Top-30 in 3-pointers in a season? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 20

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle was released on Sunday, Aug. 20. The grid includes the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, OKC Thunder, and Denver Nuggets. It also features a player who was top-30 in 3-pointers in a season.

Here are the clues for today's NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and OKC Thunder.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was a Top-30 3-point Shooter in a Season.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and was a Top-30 3-point Shooter in a Season.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and was a Top-30 3-point Shooter in a Season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to an imperfect score.

Here's the NBA HoopGrids for August 20:

Expand Tweet

Grid 3: Sixers star who was Top-30 in 3-pointers in a Season

NBA HoopGrids August 20

Allen Iverson, arguably the best Philadelphia 76ers player of all time, was considered to be a lethal scorer during his prime years. Iverson was the type of player who'd fire from all cylinders and somehow manage to get his shots to go in the basket. He was known to be a little man with a big heart considering how he'd fearlessly attack the rim and challenge the big guys on the court.

Iverson wasn't known to be a premier 3-point shooter. However, he still managed to be a top-30 three-point shooter in a season in his career. He was mostly synonymous with his mid-range shots and relentless assaults toward the rim.

Despite his competitive spirit and desire, Allen Iverson ended his career without ever winning a championship. The closest he ever got to winning a title was back in 2001 when the Sixers faced the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Nevertheless, Iverson still had an amazing career by notching multiple scoring titles and being named an All-Star 13 times.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)