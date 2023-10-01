Which Warriors players have played for Bulls and Heat? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 1st

The latest NBA challenge for the Immaculate Grid has arrived with its daily puzzle for fans to put their basketball knowledge to the test. The grid itself changes its challenge for fans each day with no hints and giveaways involved.

The Immaculate Grid has established itself as a fun little challenge for NBA fans who are familiar with the league's history, players' statistics and even the history of NBA teams.

Here's a look at the Immaculate Grid for today (Oct. 1):

Clues for Grids 4 and 5 on Oct. 1 NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 4 is based around an NBA player who played for the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls. For Grid 4, the answers can either be Nate Robinson or Jamal Crawford.

Robinson played one season with the Warriors during 2011-12 and one season with the Bulls during 2012-13. Meanwhile, Crawford played his first four seasons (2000-04) in the league with the Bulls and one season with the Warriors during 2008-09.

Grid 5 looks at an NBA player who played for the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat. For Grid 5, the answers can either be Andre Iguodala or Tim Hardaway.

Iguodala played eight seasons with the Warriors and two seasons with the Heat. Hardway, on the other hand, played his first five complete NBA seasons with the Warriors before playing the next five with the Heat.

Answers for the rest of the grid on Oct. 1 NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 1 - NBA player who played with the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls: Charles Oakley or Derrick Rose

Oakley played four seasons with the Bulls and 10 seasons with the Knicks. Meanwhile, Rose played his first seven seasons in the league with the Bulls and four seasons with the Knicks.

Grid 2 - NBA player who played with the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat: Amar'e Stoudamire or Trevor Ariza

Stoudamire played five seasons with the Knicks and one season with the Heat. Ariza played two seasons with the Knicks and one season with the Heat.

Grid 3 - NBA player who played for the New York Knicks and averaged 5+ assists per game in a season: Jalen Brunson or Walt Frazier

Brunson averaged 5+ assists per game for one season with the Knicks, while Frazier did it for nine seasons with the same team.

Grid 6 - NBA player who played for the Golden State Warriors and averaged 5+ assists per game in a season: Steph Curry or Baron Davis

Curry averaged 5+ assists per game for 14 seasons with the Warriors, while Davis did it for four seasons with the same team.

Grid 7 - NBA player who played with the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls: Marco Belinelli or DeMar DeRozan

Belinelli played one season each for the Raptors and the Bulls; DeRozan, on the other hand, played nine seasons with the Raptors and two seasons with the Bulls.

Grid 8 - NBA player who played with the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat: Chris Bosh or Rasual Butler

Bosh played seven seasons with the Raptors and six seasons with the Heat. Meanwhile, Butler played three seasons with the Heat and one season with the Raptors.

Grid 9 - NBA player who played for the Toronto Raptors and averaged 5+ assists per game in a season: Kyle Lowry or Jose Calderon

Lowry averaged 5+ assists in a game for nine seasons with the Raptors. Calderon, on the other hand, did it for seven seasons with the same team.

Filled-out Oct. 1 NBA Immaculate Grid

Today's Immaculate Grid consisted of NBA legends and current players who continue to make their mark in the league. The Grid consisted of challenging stats to uncover depending on how vast an NBA fan's knowledge is.