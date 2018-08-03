Whiteside ready to move on after 'great talk' with Heat

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 60 // 03 Aug 2018, 02:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Heat center Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside has revealed he had a productive offseason meeting with the Miami Heat after growing unhappy at his role within the team last season.

The Heat center was disappointed with his playing time in 2017-18, but he has since addressed the issue with president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

And Whiteside is now keen to move on, hopeful that he can stay healthy and enjoy a much improved campaign.

"We had a great talk," Whiteside told reporters. "I just think it's trust on both sides. I think that's the biggest thing.

"It was about a four-hour meeting. It was a lot about life. It was two hours basketball, two hours life. It was a good meeting.

"I think the biggest thing is I just want to be out there. It wasn't about nothing else. I just wanted to be out there as much as possible. I think [I'll play more] because I'll be healthy. Last year, I wasn't healthy.

"I was in and out of the rotation with injuries. Just coming back healthy, coming back from a bone bruise, it takes months to heal."

Whiteside averaged 14 points and 11.4 rebounds last season, down from his 17 points and 14.1 rebounds in 2016-17.