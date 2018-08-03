Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Whiteside ready to move on after 'great talk' with Heat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    03 Aug 2018, 02:05 IST
whiteside-hassan-21116-usnews-getty-ftr
Heat center Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside has revealed he had a productive offseason meeting with the Miami Heat after growing unhappy at his role within the team last season.

The Heat center was disappointed with his playing time in 2017-18, but he has since addressed the issue with president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

And Whiteside is now keen to move on, hopeful that he can stay healthy and enjoy a much improved campaign.

"We had a great talk," Whiteside told reporters. "I just think it's trust on both sides. I think that's the biggest thing.

"It was about a four-hour meeting. It was a lot about life. It was two hours basketball, two hours life. It was a good meeting.

"I think the biggest thing is I just want to be out there. It wasn't about nothing else. I just wanted to be out there as much as possible. I think [I'll play more] because I'll be healthy. Last year, I wasn't healthy.

"I was in and out of the rotation with injuries. Just coming back healthy, coming back from a bone bruise, it takes months to heal."

Whiteside averaged 14 points and 11.4 rebounds last season, down from his 17 points and 14.1 rebounds in 2016-17. 

Omnisport
NEWS
Riley will think big _ if the chance presents itself to Heat
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Rumors Roundup: 10th July - Thunder allow...
RELATED STORY
5 Best NBA Teams from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
5 hypothetical franchise-altering trades
RELATED STORY
5 Players with the "NBA 2K Curse" 
RELATED STORY
10 Most Popular NBA Franchises on Social Media
RELATED STORY
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees 2018:...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest NBA Players ever - 41 to 50 on our Best NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA Player Comparison: Kevin Garnett Vs Dirk Nowitzki
RELATED STORY
10 Legendary NBA Players whose Jersey Numbers were Retired
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us