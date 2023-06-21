Who are the Houston Rockets likely to pick at NBA Draft 2023?

The Houston Rockets finished tied for the second-worst record in the NBA at 22-60 and had a chance to land Victor Wembanyama. However, they were not lucky in the lottery and ended up with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft.

The Rockets also have the No. 20 pick. They acquired the pick from the LA Clippers when they traded for John Wall before waiving him.

Houston lost its second-round pick to the Indiana Pacers as part of a four-team trade in 2021. The deal involved Caris Levert and sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Rumors have the Rockets as a leading contender to re-sign Harden this summer.

So, who will the Rockets add to their young roster with their two first-round selections? Let’s take a look at potential candidates.

The No. 4 pick

The Rockets just missed out on what most consider to be a three-player draft. Almost all big boards and draft experts rank three players way above the rest of the 2023 class. They are Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. The Rockets will likely miss out on those three.

Houston may take one of the Thompson twins. Amen Thompson may be a better fit of the two for the Rockets.

The super-athletic guard has the size to guard almost every position. He could provide highlight-worthy plays next to Jalen Green. He is a much better defender than Green and could play-make alongside the Rockets young star.

The Rockets could go elsewhere if they are afraid of Thmopson’s poor shooting. They could go for the local talent in Jarace Walker.

Walker is a big body out of the University of Houston. He provides defensive abilities and effort on the boards, two things lacking on the current Rockets roster.

With their 20th pick, the Rockets could get another wing. They may target Olivier Maxence-Prosper out of Marquette. The forward is a fierce competitor with an ability to produce in the interior.

The Rockets are also reportedly willing to trade the No. 20 pick. It may be used to acquire a much-needed veteran presence to their young roster. Houston could also deal the pick for more future assets.

