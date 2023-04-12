Who are Leigha Brown's parents, Nate and Jenese Brown? Taking a closer look at Michigan star's personal life

Leigha Brown was selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday. She became the highest drafted women’s player from Michigan in WNBA history.

Brown helped lead Michigan to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

She averaged 17.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 5.8 apg this season while shooting 51.3% from the field.

Brown was born to Nate and Jenese Brown. Her parents were very influential in her becoming a basketball player. They supported her in travel and took her to tournaments to help her cultivate her competitive spirit.

Her father Nate was particularly more supportive of her and watched basketball along with her and taught her the game. The two broke down offensive moves and studied game films together. Both Nate and Jenese took tons of time to drive Leigha to tournaments on weekends, taking her around the AAU circuit.

Leigha Brown grew up in Auburn, Indiana. She attended and played basketball at DeKalb High School. Brown once scored 53 points in a game for DeKalb.

Leigha Brown’s journey to the WNBA

Brown originally committed to Nebraska. She played two seasons at Nebraska before transferring to Michigan. She led her team in scoring in her sophomore season at Nebraska. She won the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year that season as well.

Brown was named to the Big Ten first team this season. She was also a first-team All-America honorable mention. She scored 1,188 points in her three seasons with Michigan. She also posted 303 assists at Michigan. She appeared in 30 games in her final season and scored in double-figures 25 times. Brown also had five double-doubles this season.

Brown’s versatility will be an asset in the WNBA. She can make plays as a point guard and can also be the main scorer and play as a shooting guard. Brown also has a decent post-game and can play with her back to the basket. She has the range to shoot from distance as well and can drive the basketball to score at the rim.

Brown is a great passer as well as scorer. She is a complete package and will immediately help out Atlanta. The Dream also selected Haley Jones from Stanford and Laeticia Amihere from South Carolina in the first round of the 2023 draft.

