Who are the Top 5 PGs in the 2023 NBA Free Agency? Taking a closer look

The NBA Finals and draft are over. Now, it is time for the wild offseason and free agency. Every summer, the NBA dominates with free agency headlines as players sign new lucrative deals and change jerseys.

This year’s class of free agents is not loaded but there are plenty of players who can take a team to the next level. This class of NBA free agents is strong at one position though: point guard.

Some are expected to return to their old teams, but you never know with NBA superstars. There are plenty of veteran point guards who can help a contender. Let’s take a look at the top five free agent point guards this summer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

No. 5 - Russell Westbrook

Westbrook raised his stock with an impressive stretch with the LA Clippers after being traded from the Lakers. He led the Clippers' second unit and carried the team when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were hurt.

He averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game last season. He can be an inefficient shooter as he went 43.6% from the field, including 31.1% from 3.

He made $46 million last season after the trade and a buyout from the Utah Jazz. He then signed a team friendly deal for the minimum $700K to finish the season with the Clippers. He will likely earn a bit above the veteran minimum with his new team.

No. 4 - D’Angelo Russell

Russell will be a free agent this season after earning $31.3 million in the last year of his deal with the Lakers. The Lakers have said they will make him an offer to return. They do not have a ton of cap space and may prioritize their other young free agents like Austin Reaves over Russell. It will be interesting to see if another team gives him a max offer.

The guard had a bit of an up-and-down season with LA, especially in the playoffs. He scored 10 points or less in all four games of the Western Conference finals. He was benched from the starting lineup in the final game.

Russell is a genuine scorer but sometimes takes bad shots. He averaged 17.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 6.2 apg this past season. He shot 46.9% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

No. 3 - Fred VanVleet

VanVleet will be one of the most coveted free agents this offseason. He is expected to return to Toronto but could leave the Raptors behind for opportunities south of the border.

. @GTJGotNext Marc Stein on the Raptors:



- Houston is very high on Fred VanVleet



- Raptors haven't shown a willingness to trade OG



- Siakam wants a max deal



- There is a strong market for Poeltl, and keep an eye on San Antonio Marc Stein on the Raptors:- Houston is very high on Fred VanVleet- Raptors haven't shown a willingness to trade OG- Siakam wants a max deal- There is a strong market for Poeltl, and keep an eye on San Antonio https://t.co/JyyPfQDTV7

He ascended to star level with the Raptors. He averaged 19.3 ppg on 39.3% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range. He also added 4.1 rpg and 7.2 apg.

He proved he can lead an offense. He is also a willing defender and a tough matchup.

No. 2 - Kyrie Irving

The never-predictable guard is rumored to return to Dallas. The Mavericks said Irving would be a top priority this offseason. Irving also reportedly has been recruiting players to Dallas.

He is eligible for a five-year, $272.9 million deal if Dallas re-signs him. Irving will likely not take less than the max and will want Dallas to open the checkbook for him. Signing him to a max extension would make it harder to add other pieces to the Dallas roster that missed the playoffs.

Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols Talking to @Matt_Barnes22 @boogiecousins about why Kyrie Irving might not fit with the #Lakers roster, and who they should go out and get instead. Curious what Lakers fans out there want the team to do as LA tries to match up against the Denver 'New Kings of the NBA' Nuggets Talking to @Matt_Barnes22 & @boogiecousins about why Kyrie Irving might not fit with the #Lakers roster, and who they should go out and get instead. Curious what Lakers fans out there want the team to do as LA tries to match up against the Denver 'New Kings of the NBA' Nuggets https://t.co/9awsErovW5

No. 1 - James Harden

Harden will be the biggest name in free agency this offseason. He changed his game a bit with the Sixers. They will want him back but Harden has also been heavily linked to a return to the Houston Rockets.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Harden has until June 29 to pick up his $35.6M player option for the 2023-24 season 76ers are "determined" to sign James Harden to a new contract this offseason, per @wojespn Harden has until June 29 to pick up his $35.6M player option for the 2023-24 season 76ers are "determined" to sign James Harden to a new contract this offseason, per @wojespn Harden has until June 29 to pick up his $35.6M player option for the 2023-24 season 💰 https://t.co/Q2Ut2rkYPX

Harden took a bit of a pay cut to help out Philadelphia. He will likely be looking for the max this offseason after accepting the previous discount. He made $33 million last season. He could also opt in to his $35.6 million player option and stay with Philly.

He averaged 21.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 10.7 apg. He became much more of a playmaker and distributing point guard down the stretch as Joel Embiid handled the scoring load.

Poll : 0 votes