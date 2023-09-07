Who will the USA face in the FIBA World Cup 2023 semifinals? Odds, how to watch, live stream details, and more

After dispatching Italy in the FIBA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals, Team USA is one of four teams left standing alongside Germany, Canada and Serbia. Team USA, led by star wing Anthony Edwards (17.3 ppg), will take on Germany, led by star guard Dennis Schroder (18.0 ppg), in the semifinals.

The game will mark a matchup between two international powerhouses. Germany (6-0) remains the lone undefeated team in the tournament. However, the Americans undoubtedly have the most star power of any of the teams remaining.

The two teams' semifinal matchup will be played on Friday (Sept. 8) at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. It will kick off at 20:40 local time (08:40 ET) and can be streamed live on Courtside1891 and PILIPINAS LIVE.

The winner of USA vs. Germany will face the winner of Serbia vs. Canada in the gold medal game on Sunday (Sept. 10). Meanwhile, the loser of USA vs. Germany will compete against the loser of Serbia vs. Canada in the bronze medal game on Sunday.

How did the USA and Germany fare in the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup 2023?

German stars Moritz Wagner and Dennis Schroder against Latvia in the FIBA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals

While the USA and Germany both proved to be victorious in the quarterfinals, their wins came in extremely different fashion. The USA blew out Italy 100-63 on Tuesday.

Germany, on the other hand, escaped with an 81-79 victory over Latvia on Wednesday after Latvian forward Davis Bertans just missed a last-second go-ahead 3-pointer.

Following Team USA’s dominant display against Italy, American coach Steve Kerr spoke about how locked in his team was defensively:

“It was our best defensive effort of the tournament to this point, and that’s what it’s going to take to win two more games,” Kerr said.

“You always wanna respond to a loss with a competitive effort, and the joy and competitiveness go hand-in-hand when you compete and play with that kind of force and energy.”

Meanwhile, following Germany’s last-second win, German forward Johannes Thiemann spoke about how his team is looking forward to their chance to knock off Team USA:

“We set ourselves high goals and it’s going to be a challenge,” Thiemann said.

“But with those goals in mind, we have to beat teams like the U.S., and hopefully we’re able to do that.”

Which team is favored in the USA’s FIBA World Cup 2023 semifinal matchup against Germany?

USA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards against Italy in the FIBA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals

As for the odds for Friday’s semifinal matchup between the USA and Germany, the Americans are favored to win. The U.S. is currently sitting at (-10.5) odds while Germany is sitting at (+10.5) odds on FanDuel.

However, Germany already proved to be a worthy opponent for the USA during the two teams’ World Cup exhibition game on Aug. 20 in Abu Dhabi. Despite falling 99-91, the Germans led by as many as 16 points in the second half. So, anything could happen during Friday's matchup.

